CASTLETON — Castleton University women’s hockey hosted the 14th annual Pink the Rink event for a crowd of supportive spectators who braved the storm Friday night.
Castleton won 3-2 against New England Hockey Conference rival, William Smith College.
The event, which is held on home turf at the Spartan Arena, aims to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer and provide valuable funds to Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center and their breast care program. The ongoing auction of event-inspired jerseys, funds from a basket raffle and bake sale on the night of, and the admission total for the game are all donated toward the cause.
After last year’s game was left with cardboard cutouts to represents fans on account of the pandemic, the team was hopeful to have the stands packed with support. And despite the storm, that was achieved.
“I think (the turnout) speaks to, first of all, the community around here that supports the girls, but I think it speaks to the fact that cancer touches almost everybody. I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone who has not been touched. People are willing to support that,” spectator and player mother Julianne Greenwood said.
Players certainly felt the energy of the crowd, too. Team Captain Ryanne Mix said that, though the team may not have played its best game, the crowd and the subject of the night was a major motivator in getting the win.
“It’s a privilege that we get fans, so we always want to play our best for them,” Mix said. “When we are down on ourselves, it affects our play. Like, you can just see immediately. So, having fans there helped us keep our momentum the entire game.”
Though the win was a great push for the team as they head into the final games of their regular season, players also acknowledged that the night was about much more than just the game.
Team Captain Katie Campoli, whose mother Kelley is a breast cancer survivor, said that it’s nice to know that events like this exist to support survivors like her mom.
“I think it’s emotionally motivating for people. Because it gives us something to play for other than ourselves,” Campoli said.
Kelley Campoli made the trip up from their hometown in Florida to be a part of the night and see her daughter play for the cause that has such deep meaning to her and her family.
“It touches home a lot because I had stage 4 cancer, and the only reason I’m still here is because of research and trial drugs. So, they’re raising money to help with those types of treatments and to raise awareness that there’s more to be done,” Kelley Campoli said. “I didn’t even realize how much fundraising needed to be done and needed to go towards research until I was going through it.”
More than $70,000 has been raised through Pink the Rink since 2008, with last year collecting over $5,000 — the most in the history of the event. Though figures have yet to be determined for this year’s event, the team and their partners at Rutland Regional Medical Center are hopeful to match or surpass their previous donation.
Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Director of Development and Community Relations Traci Moore said that the rallying effort and funds raised at the event provide patients with valuable resources at a time when they most need it.
“It’s great to have these funds available each year,” Moore said. “They’re very helpful in creating awareness about different prevention programs and services available at Rutland Regional Medical Center through the Foley Cancer Center. And they are available to support patients who are going through breast care treatment.”
Though many have been sold already, the jersey auction is ongoing and will run until Feb. 13 for those who wish to be a part of the fundraising effort.
Head Coach Tim McAuliffe, who is in his second year with the team and Pink the Rink, said that an event like this puts things in perspective for his players and allows them to see beyond themselves and their play. Ultimately, he said he hopes his team can provide some positivity to those fighting against the disease.
“I think a huge part of the healing process for patients is morale. If we can be a (ray) of light for people to have something on their radar that they can look forward to and smile, to me that makes every second worth it,” he said. “And I know the players feel the same way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.