A rainy, windy storm system moved through Vermont Thursday night, dampening trick-or-treaters and leaving thousands without power, roads closed due to flooding and downed trees, and workers scrambling to restore roadways and electricity.
As of about 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Green Mountain Power was responding to 1,400 incidents across the state affecting almost 33,000 customers in more than 160 towns. Washington Electric Coop had nearly 2,000 customers without power, while roughly an additional 8,000 customers of other utilities were also still out.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said the impacts of the storm have been “significant.”
“I urge all Vermonters to be cautious and safe. I also want to thank local and state responders, road and utility crews, and everyone working hard to recover from this storm,” Scott said.
In an interview on Vermont Public Radio's Vermont Edition, he also described having to break out a chainsaw Friday morning to clear a wind-blown tree that had fallen across his road.
According to the State of Vermont's Judiciary website, the Windham criminal court in Brattleboro, the Windham civil court in Newfane and the Windsor civil and probate courts in Woodstock were without power and closed.
The National Weather Service continued its wind advisory on Friday morning with the expectation it would remain in effect until 5 p.m.
The NWS was expecting the possibility of 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
“Gusty winds will cause scattered power outages and blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and shallow rooted trees could be uprooted,” the weather advisory said.
Peak gusts were expected to be possible through 2 p.m.
Roads were closed due to flooding or downed trees across the state. Interstate 91 was shut down in the early morning hours near Westminster due to a downed tree. Route 100 was flooded near Rochester, and several roads in the northern counties were also closed.
A press release sent on Friday morning said Green Mountain Power officials were urging customers to stay away from downed lines.
Green Mountain Power, or GMP, crews worked through the night restoring power to more than 21,000 customers affected by a Halloween storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds.
GMP brought in nearly 100 line workers from Quebec, Massachusetts and Maine in advance of the storm.
In a statement, Mike Burke, GMP’s chief field operations executive, said the storm “packed a one-two punch of strong wind.”
“We are responding as quickly and safely as possible for customers, but we want them to be alert, and prepared for outages. Another factor crews are facing with this storm is the heavy rainfall overnight. Roadways are flooded or washed away in some spots making travel difficult. Crews had to find new routes because of closed roads, and in many cases, clear downed lines on roads just to get around,” said Burke.
The Vermont Emergency Operations Center opened at 6 a.m. to assist towns that need resources for response and recovery. Representatives from Vermont Emergency Management, the Vermont State Police, the Swiftwater Rescue team and the departments of transportation, environmental conservation, human services and others are monitoring and providing resources and support, according to a release sent by Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management.
The state swiftwater rescue team and local teams have responded to multiple calls for assistance to stranded motorists and those isolated in their homes on Friday.
Bosma said drivers and pedestrians should never drive or walk over a closed or flooded road because there can be unseen washouts or currents that can sweep car, its drivers and passengers away.
Respect all detours, Bosma added.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is communicating state road closures on its social media channels, www.newengland511.org, and on its website at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/emergency.
For weather, road, emergency, and other alerts delivered directly to your phone or email sign up for Vermont Alert. You can register for the free service at www.vtalert.gov.
Customers can call GMP at 888-835-4672 to report outages. For medical emergencies, residents should call 911.
Other resources suggested by Vermont Emergency Management:
Vermont Emergency Management website (www.vem.vermont.gov), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/vermontemergencymanagement) and Twitter Feed at @vemvt.
Vermont Agency of Transportation on Twitter at @AOTVermont and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VTransontheroad/, https://vtrans.vermont.gov/emergency, or www.newengland511.org
Also follow the National Weather Service on Social Media:
NWS Albany – https://www.facebook.com/NWSAlbany/ or https://twitter.com/NWSAlbany
NWS Burlington – https://www.facebook.com/NWSBurlington or https://twitter.com/NWSBurlington
This story will be updated.
