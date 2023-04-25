Streamlining of library collections will be left in the hands of campus community members and library professionals, according to Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith.
Following Smith’s Monday announcement rescinding changes to athletics plans and library staff layoffs, he stressed the importance of a collaborative streamlining process in a Tuesday interview.
He added that the effort will be led by library staff and will determine the right mix of physical and digital library materials on each campus. Smith said there is no definitive timeline on the streamlining and that it will instead be a natural, ongoing process.
“There are people much more attuned to what’s going on in libraries than I am,” Smith said. “I just want to make sure everyone is heard and that we move forward. I do think, and I think there’s agreement, that we have to look at what can be digital and what needs to be saved in book form. That’s a process that I think will organically happen with all the people that are involved.”
Having spearheaded legislative efforts to forbid VTSU from closing or downsizing its libraries, Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, expressed gratitude for Smith and his decisions to rescind the controversial measures. He added that it is rewarding to know library staff will be keeping their jobs.
“For me, it’s refreshing to see that President Smith listened to the concerns of all the voices and acted accordingly. I have every confidence going forward that he will continue to listen and make good decisions,” Collamore said. “If (community input) had been the procedure at the outset of this, the reaction to it would not have been as strong or as negative.”
Collamore added that his one piece of advice to the administration going forward is to continue listening to all community voices.
Smith said he would not be putting out a number or percentage of materials that must be cut or digitized from campus libraries, adding that it is library experts who are qualified to make those decisions.
“I want the process to go forward without that prejudgment,” Smith said. “I think we’ll see streamlining because that’s a natural, normal way of moving through the collections. We’ll see a reduction. We’ll see a move to digital. I don’t want to minimize that we will see a move to digital. This is a process that I’m not going to dictate. What I am going to do is let it work its way through.”
With a hope to involve all community members in streamlining work, Smith said he is not yet sure what that will look like, but that there will be discussions in the future.
Said Preston Garcia, Castleton University professor and Faculty Assembly president, the announcements are great news for community members, but added that there is a bit of faculty worry about “the devil in the details” when it comes to what is next.
“One concern that faculty do share is that we were told there was going to be savings with the initial move and that if that move didn’t happen, savings would have to come from elsewhere,” Garcia said. “We have not heard what that elsewhere will be. It’s great news, but what’s next?”
In response to a question of whether streamlining measures might be explored in other areas, such as within the chancellor’s office, Smith said he has yet to investigate other areas that might be subject to streamlining.
“This is my fourth day in the office. I’m obviously looking at my operation, which is Vermont State University, and I will continue to look at my operation, and I will look at places where I can find efficiency and make processes or programs more effective,” Smith said.
Smith added that there are current streamlining processes in place with library staff and said that he has no plans to disrupt that. He instead hopes to expand the effort to make sure all voices are included.
“Over the course of a few years, you’re going to see (changes). And it’s not only here, it’s across the nation that you’re seeing this. Other institutions are doing exactly the same thing that we have embarked on,” Smith said. “We have to be innovative to stay at the forefront.”
