The owner of Rutland's newest clothing shop said she was inspired in part by the pandemic.
"I was bored," quipped Alexandra Childs from behind the counter at Trapdoor Clothing. "I don't know about anybody else, but after only shopping online for a year and not being able to go to the store, it's nice to go shopping."
Childs, who also runs Glow Spa & Skincare Center on Center Street, opened the clothing store on Thursday. She said her experience with the spa indicated there was a niche in Rutland's retail scene that wasn't being filled.
"I felt like Rutland was lacking clothing for the clientele we have," she said. "College kids, things like that, there's not really places to get clothing around here."
One half of the stores was a mix of women's tops and skirts along with swimwear. The other half was a mix of men's T-shirts, much of it from Champion and Adidas, and a handful of button-downs. A consignment rack in the corner had faded blue jeans and camouflage jackets among other odds and ends.
Childs described the merchandise as streetwear — "less business and more casual" in the words of a sales clerk. Also, Childs said they are trying to be broadly accessible in what they offer.
"We do have some more affordable options," she said. "You're not going to have to spend $30 on a tank top. You can come in and get a couple things and not feel like you're breaking the bank. ... We try to get a good range of sizes as well. There isn't a plus section, but they'll just be integrated in so everyone can find something they like."
The selection Friday was overwhelmingly summery, and Childs said they will adjust stock with the seasons. While it was only day two, she said business had been good.
"We had a very, very soft opening, but it was still busy," she said. "We had our first customer 3 minutes after opening."
Childs said the "official grand opening" will be Saturday, when for every $10 spent, a customer will get a ticket in a drawing for a $100 gift card.
