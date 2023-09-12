BRANDON — After a string of incidents where prisoners shackled to a wall were able to damage the police station, the select board has authorized the purchase of a small, portable holding cell.
The board voted 3-2 Monday to authorize the spending of a little more than $4,500 on a 2-foot by 3-foot portable prisoner cell, following a short pitch by Police Chief David Kachajian.
Selectmen Tim Guiles and Brian Coolidge were the “no” votes.
Town Manager Seth Hopkins said he discussed the issue with Kachajian prior to the meeting, and said some board members who’d heard about it also wanted more information.
Kachajian said that right now the police station doesn’t have any sort of holding cell for prisoners. When they detain people, they shackle or handcuff them to a bar attached to a wall that’s been reinforced with plywood.
He’d meant to tell the board about two incidents but a third occurred the previous evening.
“The first one was on Aug. 19. We arrested an individual for DUI,” he said. “(This) individual, who had an extensive criminal history, decided to take it upon himself to basically destroy our processing area; even while restrained and being monitored by an officer, he kicked holes through the wall, ripped out telecommunication wires, an electrical conduit. Basically, we had to take our processing area out of service.”
According to Kachajian, most prisoners aren’t held for more than two hours before being released or sent somewhere else. The cell he wished to purchase is meant to hold people for a short duration.
A few days after the Aug. 19 incident, another prisoner attempted to wreck the processing area. They were stopped, but then on Sunday night, because the usual processing area was being repaired, they were put into another area with a wall-shackle setup.
“This individual proceeded to do pretty much the same thing as the other individual did and destroy the heating ducts, they damaged some of the Sheetrock, so we brought him back into the processing area because we didn’t have any other place to put him, and he again tried to damage the heating ducts and what we just had repaired,” said Kachajian. “It’s still in the process of being fixed.”
The last police department he worked at had a similar setup and was a problem there, as well, Kachajian said.
“I’ve been looking at this issue for a while since I became chief, and the more I think about this I think it would be very beneficial for numerous reasons to have a short-term holding cell,” he said. “I’m not saying we put everybody in a cell, we don’t. Sometimes we get people in for very simple crimes who can sit like a lady or a gentleman in a chair and behave but, unfortunately, these incidents are increasing.”
Shackling individuals to walls presents other dangers, he said. There’s a real risk of injury to the prisoner, and to the officers dealing with them. Two officers were hurt, though not severely, in the most recent incident.
“In my opinion, it’s a huge liability,” he said.
The cost of the cell itself is $4,495, he said, and it would take a few hundred more to install it. These funds have already been budgeted under the department’s capital expenses.
Responding to questions about how easy it would be for police to move people into and out of the small cell, Kachajian said it’s not more difficult than moving them in and out of police cruisers.
The cell would only be used for people who are violent or dangerous, and only for as long as they’re riled up, said Kachajian. Most people whom the Brandon police arrest, even if they don’t like police, are civil and simply want the process completed.