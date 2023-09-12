BRANDON — After a string of incidents where prisoners shackled to a wall were able to damage the police station, the select board has authorized the purchase of a small, portable holding cell.

The board voted 3-2 Monday to authorize the spending of a little more than $4,500 on a 2-foot by 3-foot portable prisoner cell, following a short pitch by Police Chief David Kachajian.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

