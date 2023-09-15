Work on Strongs Avenue is set to begin Sunday.
The Department of Public Works announced this week that temporary detours will be in place as milling from South Main Street to just north of the Price Chopper entrance of the downtown shopping plaza would be scheduled for Sunday and Monday and that crews would make an effort to get as much done as possible on the first day.
“We did that because the majority of the businesses along there are closed,” DPW Commissioner Robert Protivansky said. “The rest of it is — there’s some sewer manholes that have to be put in. We can have traffic flowing — we’ll just have some work zones.”
Protivansky said they will attempt similar scheduling for the repaving.
“We’re trying to keep everyone in mind,” he said. “We don’t want to be paving in front of Gill’s while they’re open.”
The overall project contains an extensive streetscape upgrade which includes new curbing, expanded greenbelts and bump-outs to protect parking stalls, new sidewalk on the west side, new pavement markings and signs, and new trees. At the same time, crews will repair underground drainage and sewer pipes, rebuild manholes and repair or replace water valves and piping infrastructure as needed. The work is partially funded by a $185,500 state grant received in 2021.
The project also includes changes to Prospect Street. City officials had previously decided to close off the block between Strongs Avenue and Madison Street, converting it into parking. Instead, Protivansky said the plan is now to make it one-way and install angled parking.
“We talked to the church and to Gill’s and two homeowners there — the mayor did, mostly,” Protivansky said. “We thought this would be a better option, especially for people leaving the church or Gill’s.”
Paving and curbing is slated to be finished this fall, with some of the additional streetscape work concluding in the spring.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Tiffany Saltis said keeping up on paving projects is a key component to pedestrian safety, which is one of the central goals of the partnership.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Saltis said of the project. “We’re really happy to see it get done.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com