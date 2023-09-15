Strongs Ave
Roadwork on Strongs Avenue will begin Sunday. The overall project contains an extensive streetscape upgrade, which includes new curbing, expanded greenbelts and bump-outs to protect parking stalls, new sidewalk on the west side, new pavement markings and signs, and new trees.

Work on Strongs Avenue is set to begin Sunday.

The Department of Public Works announced this week that temporary detours will be in place as milling from South Main Street to just north of the Price Chopper entrance of the downtown shopping plaza would be scheduled for Sunday and Monday and that crews would make an effort to get as much done as possible on the first day.

