Strongs Avenue will be closed again Wednesday as city crews continue utility work.
The road was closed Tuesday as the Department of Public Works paved two trenches on the southern side of Moon Brook. Commissioner James Rotondo said one was related to the installation of a new fire hydrant; the other resulted from the repair of three water leaks.
Rotondo said the paving work should be finished that day but that city crews also were working on the northern side of the brook to eliminate water main dead ends, connecting a pipe on Clover Street to pipes on Strongs Avenue. He said that was expected to take another day.
"There's an outside chance it will run into Thursday," Rotondo said. "We're hoping that it doesn't. ... We're making good progress."
Rotondo said the work is being done in preparation for the Strongs Avenue paving project scheduled for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.