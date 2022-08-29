MONTPELIER — A group of Vermont students has created a report looking at racial equity that it hopes to share with schools statewide in an effort to better educate fellow students.
The report was created by the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a statewide coalition of students who are working to build an anti-racist educational community. The group held a news conference about its 19-page racial equity report Monday on Zoom, which it has been working on for the past year and a half. You can go to vsarn.org to view the entire report.
The students said they wanted to make this report because they felt they weren’t learning enough about race in school, so they took it upon themselves to help educate others. The report includes results from a survey given to students, which shows 78.5% of them do not think they got a substantial education on race and racism in elementary school. This is despite people of color reporting they had already experienced some form of discrimination by the time they were in elementary school.
The report gives a brief history about slavery and racism in Vermont, talks about where discrimination remains an issue — including in health care and housing — includes statistics showing Black Vermonters are six times more likely to be jailed than white residents, and gives some recent examples showing how racism still is pervasive in this state.
The report talked about recent racist incidents during games at at least three different Vermont schools; how Black Lives Matter signs are vandalized and ripped down in the state; how Kiah Morris, a Black woman, was pushed out of the Legislature by a white supremacist; and how Tabitha Moore, also a Black woman who served as the president of the Rutland NAACP, left town due to racism.
Minelle Sarfo-Adu is a person of color and sophomore at Antioch University in California. Sarfo-Adu had attended high school in South Burlington and helped create the report. Her comments focused on housing discrimination, which she said is an issue that doesn’t get much attention.
Sarfo-Adu said owning a home can be one of the biggest purchases someone can make in their life. She said home ownership can be one of the most effective ways to build wealth.
“That all sounds amazing, until we understand that not everyone has this opportunity,” she said.
Sarfo-Adu talked about redlining, where services are placed out of reach in certain areas based on the race or ethnicity of the people who live in those areas. She said this practice divides communities.
“Even though we have protections against these acts, they still occur under cover or they’re just not being handled properly,” she said.
While legally unenforceable, some old property deeds in the state include language that bars people from buying property based on their skin color or religion.
Sarfo-Adu said she was disgusted when she learned landlords and communities discriminate against people in their own homes. She said the matter is made worse because those who are the victims of this kind of discrimination — which can be based on someone’s race, sex or gender identity — often don’t talk about it in an effort to protect their family or to keep the housing they can afford.
Emily Maikoo is a person of color who is a sophomore at Mount Anthony Union High School. Maikoo said it can be easy in this state to forget “how horrible the outside world can be.” She said sometimes she sees Vermont as a “bubble of safety” and other times she receives a “rude awakening” popping that bubble. Maikoo said Vermont has the same problems as other places, and in some cases it can be worse here.
“I’m tired of watching the news and seeing another innocent life being harmed by a prejudice police officer. I’m tired of listening to my classmates use racial slurs as sentence fillers. And I’m tired of being so scared,” she said.
Maikoo said schools in the state aren’t teaching the full story about race. She said her fellow students don’t understand how she fears for her life when pulled over by police while they just worry about a ticket. She said she gets angry watching fellow classmates treat racism as a “far-away experience” while she’s constantly living it.
Saudia LaMont is a Black woman running for a Lamoille-Washington seat in the Vermont House that serves Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and part of Stowe. LaMont, along with Rep. Avram Patt, received the Democratic nomination for the district’s two seats in the August primary.
LaMont, an equity consultant, praised the students for the work they’ve done at Monday’s news conference, but she noted that work was necessary due to a disconnect in education.
“We’re talking about our education system and why we don’t know enough about not only racism in Vermont, but how any of the disparities effect us because they have not been calculated,” she said.
LaMont said the report shows students want to know the truth. She said they want to know the accurate history of how we got here and what the data and statistics show.
LaMont said it shouldn’t be up to students to educate themselves, the education system should be doing that.
“As a facilitator of communications and conversations that are often challenging around these things, it’s really hard to move forward when we’re not being honest about the past. It’s really hard to move forward when we don’t have an accurate reflection of what we’re dealing with,” she said.
Addie Lentzner, a freshman at Middlebury College and member of the coalition that created the report, said the group plans to take this report directly to students. Lentzner said the group will reach out to principals, superintendents and guidance counselors asking to bring the report to their schools to present the information contained in the report and to led discussions and activities relating to that information. She said students will then advocate for legislation that will help deal with the issues raised in the report.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.