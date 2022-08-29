MONTPELIER — A group of Vermont students has created a report looking at racial equity that it hopes to share with schools statewide in an effort to better educate fellow students.

The report was created by the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a statewide coalition of students who are working to build an anti-racist educational community. The group held a news conference about its 19-page racial equity report Monday on Zoom, which it has been working on for the past year and a half. You can go to vsarn.org to view the entire report.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.