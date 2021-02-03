The new Rutland City Public Schools mascot will be the Ravens.
Rutland High School Principal Greg Schillinger confirmed in an email late Wednesday afternoon that RCPS community had selected the new mascot, which was put forward by a student advisory committee formed late last year. Other finalists included the Railers, Rams and Royals.
Last October, the City Board of School Commissioners voted to cease use of the Raider name and arrowhead logo, deeming it offensive and harmful to Indigenous Americans after a public campaign led by RHS students and alumni.
The board approved a motion stating that “all Rutland City schools cease use of the Raider name and imagery, and that the Rutland City School administration work with our student body to come up with a new mascot that would be more inclusive and welcoming, and to bring this suggestion before this board for approval.”
Schillinger stated the committee would present the result to the board at its next regular meeting Feb. 9.
“I wish to publicly thank the 19 students who devoted many hours of their time to this work,” he wrote in a message to the school community. “Their input and guidance was instrumental and representative of the student body.”
Earlier this fall, Schillinger invited the entire student body to participate in a committee that would help the school community select a new mascot. The committee, composed of 20 students and overseen by Schillinger, has met regularly since then.
The move to retire the Raider name and arrowhead logo has proved contentious within the Rutland community, with efforts to put the matter to a city-wide referendum, calls to vote down the forthcoming school budget, two city residents opposed to the change running for the board, and two current board members reporting being threatened and physically accosted over how they voted.
A full story will appear in Friday’s edition of the Herald.
