A spate of disruptive and destructive incidents at Rutland High School has administrators and students working to create a more peaceful learning environment.
RHS was evacuated briefly Thursday morning after graffiti indicating a threat to the building was discovered in a bathroom.
“With the help of the police department and district personnel, it was determined that there was no danger to the school community. At that time, the students and staff re-entered the building and we completed our day,” Principal Greg Schillinger said in a written statement to students and families.
He added, “Any threat or disruption to our school community is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. In conjunction with the police department, we have now undertaken an investigation to determine the responsible party.”
Thursday’s evacuation is the latest in a series of incidents at RHS that has included vandalism of school and student property, harassment of students and the injury of a teacher.
Schillinger declined to comment on the specifics of any single incident. However, in an interview Friday, he and Associate Principal Stephen Sampson acknowledged that there has been an uptick is negative behaviors from some students this school year.
They attributed the behavior to a gap in in-person learning last year because of the pandemic.
“As we look around the state and even around the country, we’re seeing a group of students who have been out of school for an extended period of time,” Schillinger said. “So we are seeing students that are, sort of, out of practice with the behaviors that are expected of students in school.”
RHS is not alone.
Since the beginning of the academic year, schools around Vermont have contended with similar incidents.
Earlier this week, WCAX reported that two classrooms at Bristol Elementary School were evacuated after a student in crisis caused significant damage to one of them.
In September, the Waterbury Roundabout reported that individuals had vandalized bathrooms at Harwood Union Middle and High School allegedly as part of a social media prank.
Also, in recent weeks, there have been multiple reports of racist, transphobic and sexually suggestive comments made by players and spectators at middle and high school sporting events around the state.
At RHS several weeks ago, a teacher sustained minor injuries when a student pushed past them in a stairwell. Schillinger said he was unable to say if the student’s actions were intentional or accidental.
“Not having been there, I’m reluctant to render a verdict on that,” he said.
Bathrooms, in particular, have been the locus of a high amount of destructive activity.
Schillinger confirmed that bathrooms have been closed to remove offensive graffiti, but dismissed what he called “significant exaggerations,” such as rumors that feces had been smeared on bathroom walls and floors.
Student property has also been targeted. On Thursday, someone wrote the “N-word” on a student’s car and stuffed a corn cob in the tailpipe. The student was white.
Schillinger confirmed the incident occurred, but would not go into specifics, stating, “What I can say is that we’re in the process of investigating an issue that, I think, took place yesterday afternoon.”
Sampson said that while it’s difficult to identify if any particular group of students is responsible for the bathroom vandalism, he is inclined to believe it’s members of the freshman class.
“Because it’s kind of a new behavior set, my mind immediately jumps to the new group of kids we have in the building and that’s the ninth-graders, but I don’t know that definitively,” he said.
Sampson said he didn’t believe the behavior was connected to a recent trend on the social media platform TikTok in which people vandalize school property and post videos of it on the app.
“I have not seen that locally, but we do know it’s a national trend, unfortunately,” he said.
Senior Emily Wigmore said in an interview Friday the situation inside the school has students “on edge.”
She described a recent in-class discussion with her fellow seniors about the situation, stating, “A lot of people, they had the reaction that they just couldn’t wait to leave. They just couldn’t wait to get out of this toxic environment that they said ... they were experiencing.”
In addition to vandalism, Wigmore claimed female students, including herself, have been sexually harassed at school in the form of lewd comments by male underclassmen.
Wigmore alleged that a male underclassman recently said, “Hey, ladies, want to bend over?” as she and another female student walked past him.
Wigmore said she did not report the incident to the administration.
“A lot of us don’t. We just brush it off,” she wrote in an text message Friday afternoon.
Jenna Montgomery, another member of the senior class, posited that the incidents are the result of kids seeking attention any way they can get it.
“A lot of these kids just really want somebody to pay attention to them … and they’re most certainly not going about it via the right means,” she said Friday.
Both students agreed that ninth- and tenth-graders were responsible for the bulk of the recent incidents.
Montgomery said she and other seniors have joked that RHS currently has three freshmen classes this year, noting that her class is the only one to have a normal freshman experience in recent years.
“There is some truth to it because I know, personally, I grew a lot freshman year,” she said. “This absolutely does not excuse it, but I can see how a shift in behavior could happen because so many of these kids didn’t have the same period of growth that we had.”
But rather than lament the situation, Montgomery and other students are working toward a solution.
Montgomery, who is a National Honor Society officer, said the group has launched a campaign called “Get it together because we’re in it together” to model positive behavior to their classmates.
“Because we know that we’re older and because we know that our actions carry weight because they look up to us as underclassmen, we’re trying to set a positive example and reinforce the behavior that’s positive and heavily discourage very clearly unacceptable behavior,” she said.
As part of the campaign, teachers and students can report people they see doing acts that promote a positive school environment. Those who get reported will be eligible for prizes and recognition.
Montgomery said the campaign is about the future of the RHS community.
“Soon they’re going to be upperclassmen and if we have freshmen and sophomores looking up to them when they’re doing this type of thing, it’s going to be even worse,” she said.
Wigmore, a fellow NHS officer, said members also made cards for janitors to acknowledge the extra work they’ve had to put in lately.
“I know that’s a small thing, but we just want to show how thankful we are for them because they go through so much,” she said.
But while students have raised concerns, Schillinger said the school is well-positioned to manage the negative behaviors students are demonstrating.
He said he has increased supervision and encouraged opportunities to reinforce positive behaviors, such as the NHS campaign.
In addition, he said federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding has allowed RHS to expand alternative programs and hire a clinician to work with students to address lost social development during the past year.
“We have both the programs as well as personnel to be addressing these behaviors. This, I think, is the is the process of working through that time that we have to make up for that students have not been in school for the last year or so,” said Schillinger.
He said he is already starting to notice an improvement from the beginning of the year.
“We’re seeing that we’re already headed in the right direction,” he said.
When asked whether they thought the administration was doing enough to address matters, Montgomery and Wigmore were slightly critical — though they did acknowledge the difficulty of the situation.
“In my opinion, they are not doing enough but, also, what can they do?” said Montgomery.
She said that while she and other students don’t like the inconvenience of closing bathrooms, she admitted she doesn’t have a better solution.
“I don’t know exactly what I would do if I were in their shoes, so I can’t pass too much judgment.”
Wigmore said she believes the school is doing a good job trying to prevent further incidents, but wishes they would do more to discipline students who act out.
She noted that, in her opinion, the student who injured the teacher did not get a severe enough punishment. According to Wigmore, the student received a three-day suspension.
Schillinger declined to discuss what, if any, disciplinary action had been taken with the student.
Despite the current situation, both students said they still feel safe at RHS — though they understand how other students may not.
“There’s definitely, a very hostile environment, especially among the younger kids,” said Montgomery.
Wigmore credited teachers and Schillinger with doing “a wonderful job at keeping us safe.”
“I would be more worried if it wasn’t for how great our teachers are,” she said.
But even while both students believe administrators are making an effort the improve the school climate, Wigmore said the incidents are frustrating distractions for students who want to learn.
“We shouldn’t worry about being pushed down the stairs, being threatened, being sexually harassed. I know that happens, but it shouldn’t happen this much,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.