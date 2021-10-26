FAIR HAVEN -- A Fair Haven Union High School student died in a car crash Tuesday, according to school officials.
The school confirmed that Kristopher Severance was killed in the crash on Route 22A in West Haven.
"We do know another student and a staff member that are part of our school community were involved in the accident as well," read a statement issued by the school Tuesday afternoon. "The staff member was treated and released at the scene and the other student has been hospitalized. We are not releasing their names at this time but our thoughts are with them."
Vermont State Police had not yet released the names of those involved in the crash as of noon, pending notification of next of kin.
Police said a driver tried to pass a tractor-trailer truck shortly before 8 a.m., hit a utility pole, ricocheted into another vehicle and overturned. Police said the driver was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have said additional information will be released later today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.