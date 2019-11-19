MONTPELIER – Youth activists in Vermont have done something lawmakers have failed to do so far: draft comprehensive legislation to combat climate change.
The Vermont Youth Climate Congress convened at the State House on Sunday to draft the Young Vermonters Climate Declaration that will be presented to the legislature on the first day of the upcoming session, Jan. 10.
Organized by the Vermont Youth Lobby, student leaders said more than 170 students from 43 schools attended the four-hour session.
“Sunday’s event was important because we demonstrated that the young people of Vermont are paying attention to climate change,” said Lili Platt a co-organizer of the event, a senior at Harwood Union High School in Duxbury. “If we’re able to draft climate legislation, so can our legislators.”
The student protest platform includes declaring a climate emergency; turning the state’s greenhouse gas emission goals into mandates; and requiring the state to reach net-zero emission goals by 2032, and decarbonization by 2040. Other measures include expanding the work of Efficiency Vermont; increasing weatherization programs; investing in green energy technologies; and phasing out subsidies to the fossil-fuel industry from the Vermont tax code.
While Vermont lawmakers have been working on a comprehensive bill, it remains in draft form and has never been introduced.
In the declaration Sunday, the students note they are not responsible for climate change but will be its victims.
“Today we assemble in our state capitol to express our frustration with Vermont’s insufficient action in the face of this climate emergency,” the declaration noted in the introduction. At the end it added: “Vermont must play a role in the fight to end climate injustice, and as its youth we are demanding that our government do their part.”
Among the assembled in the House chamber on Sunday were 24 Democratic legislators — five senators and 19 representatives — who supported the student action and provided guidance on drafting legislation. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Grand Isle-Chittenden, also was credited with helping the students convene in the House chamber.
Notably, no Vermont Republican legislators participated in the event.
The student event — and others that preceded it, both in Vermont and globally — have been inspired the call to action by young activists such as Swedish student Greta Thunberg, who has urged students to skip school to lobby lawmakers and civic leaders to do more to combat climate change in the face of dire warnings about an impending catastrophe for the planet.
“It went really well on Sunday,” said Platt, despite an interruption by a fire alarm that briefly forced the evacuation of the State House.
Opening statements were made by Platt and fellow co-organizer Evelyn Seidner, a senior at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
Washington County Sen. Anthony Pollina, who attended the student congress, paid tribute to the work the students put into their climate declaration to legislators.
“I was really quite impressed by their ability to pull off such a large gathering in such an organized way; it was a really great achievement that very few people could do,” the progressive lawmaker said. “I think it was one of the most inspirational things I’ve seen happen around the State House.”
Of the student declaration to legislators, Pollina said the students were on message.
“Their message is really strong... my take on it is that their message is exactly what the Legislature needs to hear, but has not been willing to act on,” Pollina added. “I think their job is to push the Legislature further than it would ordinarily go on its own. The kids have a sense of urgency; they’re really concerned and they’re not held back by old-fashioned political beliefs about what you can or cannot do. They understand that this has to happen.”
Sen. Richard McCormack, D-Windsor, who just recently stepped down as a member of the Climate Solutions Caucus, was also at Sunday’s climate congress and noted that the warnings about climate change had been a long time coming. He said the time for denial of the science of climate change was over and the time for action was urgent.
“It’s heartbreaking to think of President Carter saying in the 1970s that if we can get started now on energy conservation, it won’t be that painful because we can do it gradually,” McCormack said. “We can do it in a moderate way, or we can wait 30 years and we’ll have a crisis and then we’ll have to scramble."
“So, we waited 30 years and we have a crisis and we have to scramble,” he added. “Obviously the kids get it and understand what’s happening.”
Legislators taking part in the Vermont Youth Climate Congress included Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, P/D, Chittenden; Senators Anthony Pollina, P/D-Washington, Andrew Perchlick, P/D, Washington, Dick McComark, D-Windsor, Alison Clarkson, D-Windsor, Chris Pearson, P/D, Chittenden; and Representatives Mary Hooper, D-Montpelier, Tommy Waltz, D-Barre, Peter Anthony, D-Barre, Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield, Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Orange, Selene Colburn, P, Chittenden, Jeanette White, D-Windham, Kathleen James, D-Bennington, Mary Sullivan, D-Chittenden, Scott Campbell, D-Caledonia, Robin Chestnut-Tangerman, P-Rutland-Bennington, Jean O’Sullivan, D-Chittenden, Trevor Squirrel, D-Chittenden, Kimberly Jessup, D-Middlesex, Kaleb Elder, D-Starksboro, Marybeth Redmond, D-Chittenden, and Zachariah, P-Windsor.
To see the full text of the Vermont Youth Climate Congress Declaration, visit https://vermontyouthcongress.com/become-a-citizen-co-signer/
