After two years online, the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont’s residencies are back in session.
First launched in 1983, the institutes are a collection of nine immersive, accelerated learning residencies for Vermont teenagers held on college campuses across the state each summer.
Residencies, which run one to two weeks, focus on a wide variety of topics, including arts, technology, global issues, science, engineering, entrepreneurship and more.
During the pandemic, GIV pivoted to a virtual model but has returned to in-person session this summer.
Elizabeth Frascoia, executive director, said she was excited to get the institutes back in person.
“We did, I think, a great job with the community aspect online, but there’s nothing like being together for a week, two weeks and really diving in,” she said.
According to Frascoia, applications have doubled since last year, with more than 500 students from 75 Vermont high schools attending this summer.
She added more than 80% of families take advantage of the program’s sliding scale tuition option.
Frascoia said the institutes provide a hands-on learning opportunity.
“A student really comes in, finds community there and finds mentorship and, hopefully, gets to explore the things that they’re interested in and figure out if that’s going to be their career path or educational path,” she said.
Earlier this month, GIV held its Technology & Design Institute at Champlain College in Burlington, where more than 70 tech savvy students had the opportunity to explore the intersection between art and science.
Through nine days, students got to take a deep dive into topics like cybersecurity, game design and graphic design, and learn from experts, including a former mechanical engineer from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
This year, the institute offered a professional tour experience at Burlington-based aerospace company BETA technologies.
Shannon Walters, co-director of the institute, said students also get time to develop personal interest projects.
“They get to dig into anything that they want to more deeply, while they are scaffolded and have support from our faculty and also our (teaching assistants),” she said. “My regular day job is the head librarian at Burlington High School, and we talk a lot about personalized learning, but GIV really gets to do it in a very meaningful way.”
At Castleton University, the Arts Institute — GIV’s oldest and largest institute — concluded last weekend.
Director Corey Harrower, said about 130 students entering 10th, 11th and 12th grade participated this year.
He said the essence of the institute is supporting the growth of young people.
“These young folks, as many young folks, they have the experience of not being necessarily always listened to or not being heard or not being validated,” he said. “And what we want to do, we want to create this dynamic of an artistic community, where the process of creative expression, creative exploration, creative experimentation is one that feeds into building this bigger artistic community, and the process of building this bigger artistic community feeds into the artistic excellence that we do.”
Harrower said the return to an in-person format has been “wonderful.”
“It allows us to go to a level of depth that the digital medium just didn’t provide,” he said.
The two-week Arts Institute is a multidisciplinary program that offers everything from basket weaving and photography to dance, poetry and improvisational comedy.
Harrower noted the structure of the institute creates a back and forth between students and teachers, which allows students to lead workshops that teachers may attend.
“So what we achieve there is, we achieve a kind of a democracy of knowledge, a celebration that expertise is not just located in relationship to age but, actually, there are ways in which the sharing of our expertise, the sharing of our passion, is something that should be seen as multi-generational and also should be seen as a part of the artistic and creative process,” he said.
Eliza Norford, a rising 12th-grader at Otter Valley Union High School, recently completed the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney.
She said the institute helped students engaged in current events learn how to use their voices to bring about the change they want to see in the world.
“The general idea of the camp was to dive into these issues, admit that they’re issues and then figure out what we can do — especially being from small Vermont,” she said.
Norford said she opted for the climate change track, which explored how different countries are addressing it, as well as thinking about how people can make a difference in their everyday lives.
The session included speakers from around the world, including Afghanistan and Ukraine.
Norford said her experience has helped her learn how to facilitate change in her community.
“They taught us how to use my voice in a way that’s effective and clear,” she said. “ (It) really empowered my position as a student, granting me the ability to share my knowledge with other students and adults that are around me.”
