On Allen Street, students are learning by doing. And along the way, they are building meaningful and healthy connections to the community in which they live.
For more than 20 years, Rutland City Public Schools’ Allen Street Campus — formerly known as the Success School — has used trauma-informed therapeutic interventions to foster social-emotional development for students in grades 5-12.
The result is a collaborative, restorative space outside the traditional classroom setting where experiential learning opportunities help kids to thrive.
“Allen Street provides a program that helps to meet what (students’) learning needs are. It's very individualized,” said Pam Reed, director of equity and inclusion at RCPS.
The program integrates academics with hands-on learning opportunities that exercise students’ brains and bodies in equal measure.
“Certainly one of the goals is to help kids to develop healthy choices,” she said.
In addition to typical classroom learning, ASC students spend a great deal of time outdoors. The campus boasts raised-bed gardens, a pump track and a recently completed disc golf course, where students — and the community — can exercise, play or just blow off some steam.
ASC Director Scott Corbett said the program’s dynamic nature decreases discipline and engages students in learning by providing individualized support.
Students enter and exit the program based on their needs, staying for a couple months, a year or longer if needed.
Each classroom is staffed with a special educator and para educator, and each student is assigned a counselor.
Currently, 30 students are enrolled in ASC, said Corbett.
Mornings are typically spent in the classroom where students learn skills they will apply to activities throughout the rest of the day.
For example, a morning math lesson may correspond to plotting out a garden in the afternoon.
Sometimes those activities take students further afield on outdoor adventures like hiking, fishing, skiing or snowboarding, learning wilderness survival skills or doing community service projects.
Corbett said these outdoor adventures not only help students release excess energy, they also build strength, endurance, mental focus and resilience.
When he arrived at ASC two years ago, Corbett said he spent a lot of time listening — to students, to fellow educators and to the community.
One common refrain he heard: There’s nothing for kids to do.
Corbett said he was fascinated by this sentiment considering how many people flock to the region year round to take advantage of its many recreational assets.
“We really should be embracing kids. We should be providing things for them to have fun and to choose a clean path in life,” he said. “I’m giving them access to their backyard.”
So he set out to show the young people at ASC what the community had to offer. He started with the campus itself, turning it into a space where they can feel welcome and have access to structured activities.
He installed the garden, then the pump track and now the disc golf course.
“Each thing I put in place has a purpose,” said Corbett. “Disc golf has to do with focus and being able to reset. The pump track is to build resilience … but it also teaches kids to work hard toward something.”
A pump track is a dirt circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features on which people ride bikes, generating momentum by using up and down body movement rather than pedaling.
Corbett described it as a “dirt rollercoaster.”
Reed credited Corbett with securing funding for ASC’s various amenities, citing support from the Vermont Principals’ Association and community partners like Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Rotary South.
One indicator of ASC’s success, according to Reed, is hearing about students meeting up on the weekends for activities, like skiing and snowboarding, independent of the program.
“It’s, honestly, the first time in my career that I've ever implemented something … and then saw it transition to the weekends,” said Corbett. “It's really building a sense of community and teamwork within students as well as staff.”
And while the coronavirus pandemic proved to be an unprecedented challenge to all students this year, Corbett said ASC students remained engaged and have even made progress.
He noted that most ASC students remained in person all year long.
“I do attribute that to the outdoor adventure piece that we had and the connections in our community. So I feel like we were able to keep that forward momentum.”
Fifth grader Dominick Parker has been at ASC for almost a year.
Over that time, he has come to appreciate the many outdoor activities the program allows him to participate in, which he said makes school “more fun and easier to learn.”
Isaac Kline, a sixth grader who’s been in the program for two years, agrees that he has become more focused and a better student.
“It's a good school. It kind of makes me feel like it's part of my family,” he said.
Twelfth grader Padriagh Miner credits his year at ASC with keeping him on track for graduation.
“(Rutland High School) is a little bit more hectic than this,” he said. “It's not as restricted here … I think it's helped me through a lot.”
Miner said he values the relationships he’s built with students and staff — especially Corbett, who Miner said has “always been there by my side.”
“It's been a great help. It really has. If it wasn't for these guys, I wouldn't be able to graduate this year.”
