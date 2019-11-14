MONTPELIER — A coalition of middle school, high school and college students will convene a Vermont Youth Climate Congress at the State House on Sunday, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Organizers have appealed for delegates from schools around the state and expect 150 students to attend the event in the House chamber. Also participating will be members of the Legislature’s Climate Solutions Caucus.
The renewed action by student activists follows a busy year for organizations, like Extinction Rebellion Vermont, 350 Vermont, and student groups that have responded to the call by Swedish student Greta Thunberg to skip school and demand that political and civic leaders do more to combat climate change.
“Young people are the least responsible for the climate crisis, but we are the ones who will inherit the dire consequences of climate inaction,” said Lili Platt, a senior at Harwood Union High School, who is one of the organizers of Sunday’s event.
Platt said the goal of the Vermont Youth Climate Congress was to draft, refine and pass “a declaration of freedom from fossil fuels and a resolution urging lawmakers to protect the future by taking immediate action to address the climate crisis.”
“We’re excited to see young Vermonters pushing the governor and the legislature to do more,” Sen. Chris Pearson, P/D-Chittenden, who is co-chairman of the Climate Solutions Caucus.
In a commentary, Platt and fellow organizer Evelyn Seidner, a student at Burr and Burton Academy, ask lawmakers to enact legislation that will “protect the natural systems upon which people, plants and animals depend,” and stressed the urgency for immediate action.
The students called for collective action and responsibility that included individuals, corporations and governments to play a part in solutions to climate change.
They said that despite Vermont’s “green reputation,” state leaders had failed to take the necessary actions to achieve its climate change goals, noting that the state’s carbon emissions have risen 16% since 1990 while emissions in neighboring states had fallen.
“This is not a hoax,” the students wrote. “The climate emergency threatens all Vermonters’ rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“Given the stakes, it is reasonable and rational to expect that Vermont’s governor and the General Assembly would move this state resolutely toward carbon neutrality with care and attention to all people. If we don’t transform the way we generate and use energy, the climate crisis will only get worse,” they added.
The students ended on a positive note, stating that, as young people, they had the most to gain from action to address climate change and praised the actions of many other students that had led the way, including those who risked arrest for disruptive behavior and civil disobedience.
“Young Vermonters have rallied, camped, marched and protested for climate action,” the students added. “No one is too small to make a difference, and that includes our brave little state of Vermont.”
For more information, email student organizers Lili Platt lplatt2020@huusd.org or Matt Henchen at lplatt2020@huusd.org or youthlobbyvt@gmail.com
To register a school delegation, visit https://vermontyouthcongress.com
stephen.mills @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.