After many hours of researching, planning and experimenting, Rutland Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes showcased projects and the hard work that went into them at the school’s STEM Fair on Friday.

The fair is the first that RMS has held in recent years and featured projects ranging from testing how temperature impacts how easy it is to snap a candy bar, to what elements change the color of a flame when lit on fire, to whether a strawberry has DNA.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.