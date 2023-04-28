After many hours of researching, planning and experimenting, Rutland Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes showcased projects and the hard work that went into them at the school’s STEM Fair on Friday.
The fair is the first that RMS has held in recent years and featured projects ranging from testing how temperature impacts how easy it is to snap a candy bar, to what elements change the color of a flame when lit on fire, to whether a strawberry has DNA.
RMS science teacher Alyson Mack was the brainchild behind the event and said she was incredibly happy with how the fair turned out.
“I just was so excited to see how much engagement there was. (There was) a really good turnout with families coming out. A lot of our other teachers, students, administrators and, really, the whole school got involved. Seeing them getting excited about science, that’s a teacher’s dream,” Mack said. “I was really proud and impressed with how the students really showed their skills. They really rose to the occasion.”
Mack said she came up with the idea for the fair after seeing that some of her students needed a bit more of a challenge beyond what they have been assigned in class.
According to Mack, roughly 160 students from the Hickory House and Maple House middle school cohorts presented their findings throughout the course of the day, many of whom had never previously performed a science experiment.
Mack said she and fellow science teacher Roxane Johnson DeLear began working with students on projects at the end of October and dedicated every Tuesday science class since to the projects, calling it “STEM Tuesday.”
Lucas Lovett, an eighth-grader, presented a project with his partner on whether it’s possible to send and receive data from over an air gap — also known as the distance between any device and an external connection.
According to Lovett, he and his partner sent a sound on one phone to a decibel app on another phone at a distance away. Testing different distances, Lovett said he and his partner determined that data can be sent and received over an air gap, but that it is limited by distance.
“It feels really good to finally present (our project),” Lovett said. “I’ve always wanted to do a science fair because TV shows always show it, and it’s just something that I have always wanted to try. And now that we have done it, it was really fun.”
Eighth-grader Cetiva McCord worked with her group to determine how to make a sympathetic vibration — a harmonic phenomenon where a passive vibratory body, like a guitar string, responds to external vibrations.
“We plucked strings, and we saw how far the vibrations went on the guitar. So, if you pluck it, it might go to another string and make waves — or vibrations,” McCord said. “We learned how much a wave really travels.”
Projects were judged on several criteria on a 0-to-4 scale. The top scoring projects from Hickory House and from Maple House will receive first place awards, and several honorable mentions will also be named.
Winners will be announced on Monday during the school day.
Criteria for science projects included questions and hypothesis, methods, variables and control, results and conclusions. Engineering projects were judged on the problems and criteria, methods for developing the prototype, testing procedure, evaluation of the prototype and next steps.
Mack said the criteria for judging was based upon standards set by the Vermont STEM Fair, a statewide inquiry-based poster presentation competition.
She added that her goal for next year is to prepare the fair prior to the state competition so that RMS’s winner can be sent to participate in the state competition.
“I’m hoping that as we make this into a tradition here at the school, this year’s seventh-graders will be able to tell next year’s seventh graders about it and build that excitement and that better understanding of what this is all about, what science is and that it’s just a lot of fun,” Mack said.
