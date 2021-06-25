More than half the renters in Rutland County qualify for subsidized housing.
The figure for the county as a whole is 53% and for the city specifically it is 62%, according to a housing needs assessment presented Thursday at the annual meeting of the Housing Trust of Rutland County.
The study looked at the city, the town, West Rutland and Brandon as the trust’s leadership evaluates where it should be looking to do future housing projects.
If those numbers sound surprising, consultant John Ryan said he looked at a number of key indicators to see if Rutland stood out amongst Vermont’s community seats. He said that while the city had the greatest increase in unemployment among communities he looked at, it was otherwise largely at the median.
“The level of poverty in Rutland County has improved and was lower than in a lot of the communities,” he said.
The report also notes jumps in the number of vacant housing units. At a time when they doubled statewide, they more than tripled in the city, climbing from 145 in 2011 to 498 in 2019. This happened despite the number of vacant properties dropping during the same period. Rutland had 130 entirely vacant properties when a city ordinance creating a registry for them was approved in 2013, and by late 2018, the number had dropped to about 40, according to city officials at the time.
Brandon’s more than doubled, from 70 to 159, while West Rutland saw a much smaller increase, from 18 to 28. Rutland Town’s went up tenfold, from 10 to 102.
“It’s not even the blighted properties,” Housing Trust Executive Director Mary Cohen said. “It’s landlords who don’t want to rent because they’ve had a bad experience or fears due to COVID.”
The report noted that the city, town and West Rutland could effectively be treated as a single housing market, while Brandon, with its geographic separation, stood apart of the other three communities. Cohen said the study included Brandon in part due to interest in the level of development there in recent years.
The report said the city had a need for rental housing across the board, ranging from permanent housing for the homeless to market-rate apartments.
“Housing and property management quality are key,” the report read. “Renovating or replacing the units taken off the market in the past decade; expanding the scale of professionally and compassionately managed units; and addressing the specific needs and challenges of the large number of single-person households who became unhoused during the past year are also key. Looking for opportunities to expand physical accessibility represents another unmet need that can be addressed in tandem with these other priorities.”
The town, the report said, would be a prime location for “a new mixed-age and mixed-income rental development and/or ‘age appropriate’ housing for seniors.” The report said West Rutland might seem to have too small a renter population for a significant development, but that good-quality affordable housing there would draw households from the city.
Brandon, the report read, appeared to offer opportunities for the development of market-rate housing.
While much of that may sound gloomy, Ryan said federal stimulus funds offer good news in terms of the potential to establish new housing.
“It is a truly unprecedented funding moment,” he said. “There is a substantial amount of money out there right now. ... I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I’ve never seen this kind of money available.”
Ryan recommended the Housing Trust create a three-year sequence of projects to get the most out of the one-time funding.
Cohen said her takeaway was that that the organization could productively focus on creating affordable units by converting blighted properties. She said she saw potential for further reinvestment in the Northwest neighborhood and was encouraged to hear the state would be funding a program to help landlords fix up properties.
“We need some really smart people to come to the table,” she said. “The Housing Trust can’t do this alone. There have to be a number of other partners that do their part as well. ... We’re all in this together.”
