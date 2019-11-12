Tom Donahue wants to make the 25th annual Stuff-A-Bus the biggest yet.
BROC-Community Action’s executive director said the goal for the food drive’s silver anniversary is to gather 30,000 pounds of food.
That would break the 27,460-pound record set last year.
“We were beside ourselves happy about that because it was an all-time record,” he said. “I think 30,000 is doable and needed.”
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with buses arriving at Rutland Intermediate School for students to load up with food bound for the Marble Valley Regional Transportation District bus parked at the Price Chopper parking lot.
The Price Chopper bus will continue to take destinations through Saturday.
The food collected is divided evenly among the BROC Community Food Shelf, The Rutland Community Cupboard and The Salvation Army. Donahue said BROC alone is feeding more than 1,000 people a month.
Especially desired are pasta sauce (cans or plastic), canned fruits and vegetables, canned pasta, dried pasta, instant mashed potatoes, canned or packet gravy, mac and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, soups and hearty stews, and canned meats like tuna or chicken.
The drive also accepts pet foods. Donahue said BROC helped more than 600 families with pet food and supplies last year.
“If people can’t feed their families, they’re not feeding their pets, either,” he said. “For animal lovers, that’s important.”
Donors are asked not to donate items in glass jars and to select pop-top cans whenever possible.
Donahue said he particularly wanted to thank Marble Valley for its work on the event each year.
“Without them, there is no Stuff-A-Bus,” he said. “They’ve been incredibly cooperative.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.