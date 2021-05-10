The hospital is back at raising money to remodel its psychiatric unit, which got a big boost from Subaru of Rutland
The car dealership donated $12,808 to Rutland Regional Medical Center late last week as part of its “Share the Love” fundraiser. Traci Moore, the hospital’s senior director of development and community relations, said Subaru of Rutland also donated to the campaign last year, making its total of roughly $36,000 one of the biggest contributions to the fundraising effort.
The hospital is looking to put together $550,000 to pay for the renovations to the psychiatric unit.
“We still have some work to do,” Moore said. “We have just shy of $200,000 raised.”
The redesign expands the unit from six private rooms to a total of 18. Moore said more private rooms makes patient placement easier. She said they are also creating additional common areas while upgrading the day room and dining area. Another change relocates the nursing station to provide better lines of sight around the unit.
Moore said the hospital kicked off the fundraising campaign in February of 2020, only to quickly sideline it.
“With COVID, we had a pause in that fundraising,” she said. “We had put that on hold and we did some fundraising in the community in response to COVID around food security and housing.”
Construction began last year, though, with crews working around patients and staff. That was also paused during COVID, and Moore said it is not expected to be finished until the end of the year.
“We’ve been at capacity, so it’s probably been a slightly slower project than others,” she said.
Hospital officials said other efforts there have benefited from donations by Subaru of Rutland to the total of $65,000 through the years.
A call to the dealership was not immediately returned Monday.
