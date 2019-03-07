SUDBURY - Voters approved the municipal budget, from the floor Tuesday, and upgraded zoning and subdivision regulations by Australian ballot.
The approved budget is $472,890. The current budget is $458,433, which is $14,457, or about 3 percent, less than the approved budget.
Almost all business in Sudbury, including the election of town officials, takes place from the floor. At the floor meeting, incumbents, including Steve Sgorbati, who is town clerk and treasurer, and Thomas Williams, a member of the Select Board, and the towns first and second constable and road commissioner, were all re-elected.
— Patrick McArdle
