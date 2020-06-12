The late Peter Giancola was a frequent blood donor before he got sick and became a frequent recipient.
The 2020 Gift-of-Life Summer Mini-Marathon blood drive is dedicated to Giancola, who died earlier this year at the end of a 10-year battle with brain cancer.
Organizer Steve Costello said the blood drive, designed to be a smaller-scale summer companion to the Gift of Life Marathon held every December, is especially challenging this year.
“People have been told stay home and avoid crowds, but the CDC has issued clear guidelines on how blood can be collected,” he said. “I’m hopeful we’ll have a strong turnout.”
Sponsored by Catamount Radio and Green Mountain Power the blood drive is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. July 14 at the Holiday Inn in Rutland Town. Costello said precautions include greater space between beds and appointments are strongly encouraged.
Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Costello said the official goal is to collect 224 pints — the same as last year — but that organizers hope to get to 300.
“We’ve got the staff and the space to hit 300,” he said. “We just hope people get past any fears they may have. The Red Cross is going to keep everyone safe.”
Giancola was highly regarded locally as a musician and also known for his work at Mount St. Joseph Academy, having twice served as chairman of the Rutland Catholic Schools Board. Peter’s father, Joe Giancola, said regular blood transfusions helped buy his son an extra decade of life.
“He got a lot of blood and a lot of platelets,” Giancola said. “If it wasn’t for the blood, he wouldn’t have had the same quality of life.”
Giancola said his own medical conditions prevent him from giving blood, but that he has always tried to make sure the blood drive has whatever it needs.
“I don’t know how to pay back something like that,” he said. “The only thing we can do is try to increase it so somebody else can have the gift of life.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
