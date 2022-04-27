Two of the city’s worst streets are slated for a full reconstruction this year, Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said.
Rotondo laid out the summer paving schedule this week, during which he said he plans to spend $1.5 million to fix 5½ miles of roads. Resurfacing work has already begun on Jackson Avenue, where Rotondo said the road would be “milled and filled” and new curbing installed during the next few weeks. Efforts on Summer and Maple Streets will be later in the season, Rotondo said, and much more extensive. Rotondo said those two streets were among the worst in the city, plagued by massive potholes.
“We did test pits,” he said. “Basically, what we found is the road is in terrible shape because it’s an all clay base,” he said. “When you get the first frost heaves in winter, the pavement buckles.”
Rotondo said the work will cover the length of Summer Street and Maple between Pine and Baxter streets. Crews will dig three feet down and replace the base with structural stone.
“We’re also going to use our curbing contractor to build all-new curbs on those streets,” he said. “We’re going to re-establish the green belt and the foresters are planning on planting new trees. We’re trying to do neighborhoods or at least sections of streets where we can go and really revitalize it.”
Other streets slated for work this year are Howe Street, Park Street, Cherry Street, Union Street, Giorgetti Boulevard, Forest Street, Crescent Street and Bellevue Avenue. Rotondo said he is continuing to hold off on some streets that will also need water and sewer replacement and expects to discuss a potential bond vote so that work on those roads can be done simultaneously with the work under it.
City voters approved a $5 million bond in 2019 to enhance the $500,000 budgeted yearly for paving. Mayor David Allaire said at the time he envisioned $4 million of the bond going for streets and the remaining $1 million for sidewalks. Once this year’s efforts are complete, Rotondo said he will have $750,000 left from the paving portion and $800,000 for sidewalks.
Rotondo said the sidewalk list had not been finalized.
“Last year, we paved East Center Street and part of the plan was to replace the sidewalks,” he said. “We haven’t yet, but that’s on our agenda for this year. ... We’re trying to ramp up now. It’s a lot of work.”
Allaire said another paving bond to help the city finish catching up on its long-neglected road maintenance is possible, but he would have to weigh it against the city’s other needs and the demands on city taxpayers.
“I certainly know they put a high priority on paving and the taxpayers have been very supportive of any and all requests we’ve made of them over the 25 years I’ve been here,” he said. “I would just want to make sure there were no competing interests for bonding.” Allaire also said he would soon think about beginning to build incremental increases into the regular annual paving budget. Rotondo’s predecessor, Jeffrey Wennberg, repeatedly said the city has only budgeted half of what it would need just to keep up with road maintenance.
“This budget season, I think we’ll all talk with the commissioner and see where we’re at,” he said.
