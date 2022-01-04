A solar-powered car charging station is no longer in the cards for one of the city’s most prominent vacant properties, leaving city officials looking at how to make the property more attractive to developers.
The former discount beverage site at the corner of routes 4 and 7 was attractive enough to Same Sun of Vermont owner Phil Allen, who said ultimately they couldn’t come to terms with property owner William Mendick.
Last year, Allen proposed to build the charging station along with a welcome center of sorts that would include picnic tables, food trucks and an information kiosk directing visitors to attractions downtown. Allen said he had run into some problems with the Public Utilities Commission saying he could not build on the lot because it already had a building — a building he intended to take down — but he did not think those problems were insurmountable.
“At the end of the day, the Mendick family didn’t like our design,” he said. “They wanted it smaller. It had to be 150 (kilowatts) to make any sense. ... There’s a physical size that goes with that. ... I’d love to do the same project elsewhere, but I don’t have an elsewhere.”
Mendick could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Allen said city officials who had initially shown some skepticism about the project had been won over and encouraged him to try to find a spot by the train station.
“They wanted us to propose something over by the railroad tracks,” he said. “We couldn’t find anything large enough to work. ... You got to get to a certain size to argue out the economics and we couldn’t get anything big enough so it kind of died on the vine.”
Still, Allen said he’s open to proposals for other locations.
“The idea is right,” he said. “The spot isn’t. We’re willing to listen to anyone’s ideas on this.”
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said the project had at least returned attention to the property, which he called a key location for the city that had been vacant for too long.
“The egress has always been a problem because of how it’s located in the corner and the high traffic volume,” Duffy said, noting that access issues were one of the challenges when Starbucks looked at the property before locating across the street.
One possible solution would be creating a back entrance that would connect to Route 7 via Terrill Street, an option which would involve opening the one-way Terrill Street to two-way traffic. With a signal light already at that intersection, Duffy said it also might provide some relief to drivers leaving Tops and trying to turn left onto Route 7.
“There’s a lot of logistics there and I think it would warrant a study, a full-blown traffic study, to work out the implications,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.