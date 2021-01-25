The Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments last week in the appeal by a Williston man seeking to overturn his convictions on five counts of second degree murder after the wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 that killed five area teenagers in 2016.
Steven D. Bourgoin, who relied on an insanity defense in his 2019 trial,
is serving a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for the five deaths and two related misdemeanor counts from the October 2016 crash. His lawyer is asking for a new trial because the prosecution failed to properly turn over evidence as required.
In oral arguments via video conference on Thursday, Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Andrew Gilbertson told the justices that there were no valid reasons to overturn the verdict or the rulings by the trial judge, Kevin Griffin. Gilbertson urged the five justices to let the outcome of the criminal trial stand.
One issue on appeal was Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George failure to provide evidence or materials as required by court rules and that the conduct led to an "ambush" on Bourgoin, according to Appellate Public Defender Joshua O'Hara.
Judge Griffin did rule during the trial that the prosecution had violated the rules of discovery, but he said he believed it was not serious enough to cause a mistrial. The issue was whether the state failed to supply the defense a recorded statement from Bourgoin's ex-fiance, Anila Lawrence.
The prosecution at the trial said that a CD of the pre-trial interview with Lawrence had been provided to the defense and mentioned to Bourgoin’s defense lawyer Robert Katims. But Katims said he was unaware of it. During questioning, Lawrence testified that Bourgoin told her that there were no wrong-way signs on I-89. The issue of Bourgoin’s memory of the incident was key in the case.
Judge Griffin agreed to strike the testimony and told the jury to disregard it. Katims maintained that the information prejudiced his client’s case nonetheless.
O’Hara, Bourgoin’s lawyer before the Supreme Court, emphasized that point saying that striking Lawrence’s testimony was insufficient after the jury heard it. "Certainly, the jury was left to marinate on it," O'Hara said.
Another main objection by the defense was that the state waited until the 11-day trial was almost over to provide certain information from a psychiatric evaluation on behalf of George's office.
The five deaths in this case gave it the tragic distinction of having the most homicide victims in a single case in Vermont history.
The incident happened shortly before midnight on Oct. 8, 2016 when the teens were headed home from a concert in South Burlington. Bourgoin came upon them as he was driving north in the southbound lane of I-89 in Williston. His pickup crashed head-on into their car which rolled over and caught on fire in the median.
Bourgoin then stole a Williston Police cruiser at the crash scene, fled south on I-89 and made a U-turn, and then returned to the crash site, colliding with the wreckage of the first crash.
Vermont State Police estimated Bourgoin was driving 79 miles per hour when he crashed the first time and 107 mph when he crashed the cruiser which also caught fire.
Investigation showed that six hours after the crash Bourgoin still had 10 nanograms of THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – in his system. Any level of THC in a driver in Vermont is against the law. The drug report also showed that he had other illegal drugs in his system.
All of the occupants of the car died in the crash: the driver, Cyrus Zschau, 16, of Moretown, and passengers Eli Brookens, 16, of Waterbury; Janie Chase Cozzi, 15, of Fayston; Liam Hale, 16, of Fayston and Mary Harris, 16, of Moretown. Their deaths were a heavy blow to the Mad River Valley and Waterbury communities. All were friends and classmates at Harwood Union High School with the exception of Cozzi who attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire.
The defense never disputed the details of the incident – only Bourgoin's sanity.
Bourgoin was sentenced to 26 years to life for each of the five deaths, to be served concurrently. For stealing the police cruiser, the judge ordered another 4-5 years and another concurrent 1-2 years for gross negligent operation of the police vehicle.
Bourgoin is serving his sentence at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town. He attended the Jan. 21 Supreme Court hearing by telephone.
