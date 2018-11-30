The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that you still have to use your turn signal when you are in the right turn-only lane.
The decision upheld the DUI conviction in Franklin County of a man who tried to argue that police had no basis to stop him.
Kevin Cook was pulled over in St. Albans in December 2016 after a police officer watched him turn without signaling, according to court records. Police said they smelled alcohol on Cook and the stop culminated in a drunken driving arrest and subsequent conviction.
Before turning, according to court records, Cook was at a spot where the road came to a T and in a lane that was marked as reserved for drivers turning right.
"(Cook) argues that he did not violate the law when he followed his lane along its natural course without using a turn signal," the decision reads. "The State argues that, regardless of a car's position on the road, drivers are not relieved of their obligation to use a turn signal."
The court found the state's reading of the law to be the correct one.
"Defendant argues for an exception to the signaling requirement by reading into the statutes language that is not there," the decision read. "Neither (of the two relevant traffic statutes) contain any express exception to eliminate the requirement for the use of a turn signal in a turn-only lane. Rather, the statutory language consistently mandates the use of a signal whenever a driver effects a turn, using the word 'shall.'"
The decision also pointed out in a footnote that the Vermont Driver's Manual, published by the Department of Motor Vehicles, includes no such exemption.
The court acknowledged that in a 2015 case, State v. Hutchins, it ruled that "continuing on the natural arc of the road" did not require use of a turn signal, but explained that decision did not apply in this case.
"In Hutchins, the presence of a bisecting road did not change the trajectory of a car following the natural arc of the nonbisecting roadways or transform the path of the vehicle following that arc into a turn," the justices wrote.
Also, the court wrote that there were policy reasons for requiring use of a turn signal even when there is no other legal direction in which the vehicle may go.
"We have long recognized that motor-vehicle statutes governing direction and stop signals are ... intended to protect the public traveling on Vermont's roadways," the decision read. "While positioning in a turn-only lane may be apparent to the driver of that vehicle, it is not necessarily apparent, especially at night, to the drivers of other vehicles. The use of the turn signal may provide valuable information about the vehicle's intention in those instances, preventing potential collisions."
