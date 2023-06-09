The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a state law making it easier for victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers.

The decision, handed down Friday, finds that defendants’ rights are not violated by retroactively eliminating the statute of limitations on such cases.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.