The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that police haven’t started questioning a suspect if they haven’t yet asked any questions.
The unanimous decision rejected an appeal in a double-murder case out of Windham County in which the defendant tried to get statements about her guilt thrown out because she made them without her lawyer present.
Robin O’Neill, of Townshend, was convicted in 2017 of killing her ex-fiancé, Steven Lott, and his son, Jamis Lott, the previous year.
Vermont State Police said when they arrived on the scene, O’Neill was hysterical and highly intoxicated, suggesting police should shoot her. While she was seated in a police cruiser, according to court records, she said, “Yeah, yeah, ya understand the reason I shot the (expletive) oops wait a minute, nope, I didn’t say anything.”
Police said O’Neill continued to talk to herself as they drove her to the station, making comments about the shooting and requesting police shoot her. She continued along those lines at the State Police barracks.
On appeal, O’Neill argued the statements should be suppressed because she had requested a lawyer. The Supreme Court, however, noticed police had not actually questioned O’Neill or elicited her statements in any other manner, and she could have availed herself of her right to remain silent.
“The simple fact that she was in custody when making the statements does not mean she made them in response to custodial interrogation,” the 22-page decision read. “She made many of them without an officer even in the car or in the room with her; and those that she did make in officers’ presence were not in apparent response to anything they said or did, but rather were part of her self-reflective monologue.”
The decision acknowledged police might find creative ways to interrogate a suspect to do an end-run around Miranda rights, but said there was no indication that was the case here.
“The elapsed time between the defendant’s initial arrest and the formal questioning was around 2½ hours,” the decision read. “The officers left her alone in safe environments and checked on her periodically.”
The court also rejected an argument that intoxication and trauma rendered O’Neill vulnerable to subtle coercion, saying there was no evidence of any coercion.
“Here, officers had done little more than handcuff defendant and take her to the cruiser when she made her first inculpatory statement,” the decision read.
