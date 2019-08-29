A man accused of attempted murder is being held without bail after police said he stabbed someone July 23 on Pine Street.
Javon E. Wright, 34, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court Thursday on a felony charge of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
As of Thursday evening, Wright was being held without bail at the Rutland jail.
In a statement released by Rutland City Police, Detective Sgt. Keith Lorman, of the Rutland City Police Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, or BCI, said patrol officers with the department were notified July 23 by staff members at Rutland Regional Medical Center about a stabbing victim who was in the emergency department.
Police learned the person, whom police did not identify in the statement by name, age or hometown, was stabbed in Rutland City and taken to the Rutland hospital. The person or people who brought the wounded man to Rutland Regional were not identified.
Detectives with BCI were notified of the stabbing and determined it happened at a home on Pine Street in Rutland.
The statement provides no information about the possible motive for the stabbing.
The man who had been stabbed sustained serious wounds to his back and chest and had to be taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he underwent medical procedures.
While the statement does not give information about the wounded man’s current condition, Wright was charged only with attempted homicide.
Wright was identified as a suspect after an “intense and lengthy investigation” the statement said.
Police said Wright was on supervised release from federal court for conspiracy to distribute narcotics for which he was charged in October 2016.
In December 2017, the federal court sentenced Wright to 21 months in jail and three years of supervised release.
For those charges, prosecutors said Wright’s criminal actions included paying people in crack to let him stay with them and to help distribute his drugs.
In 2014, the Rutland Herald reported Wright, who was identified at the time as being from New York City, had been charged in Rutland criminal court with a felony count of larceny and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault after police said he slammed a woman’s head against a wall, struck her in the face and threw her to the ground before taking her computer tablet.
In 2014, police said Wright told them he lived on Pine Street, the site of the alleged July stabbing, but was unable to give police an address on Pine Street where he was living.
The stabbing is being investigated by Rutland City Police Detective Emilio Rosario who could not be reached on Thursday evening.
