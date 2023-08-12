LEICESTER — A Brooklyn, New York, man, who is wanted on state charges in Vermont for a double shooting that left one brother dead and another critically injured in June, has been arrested on unrelated federal firearms charges in Lewiston, Maine, on behalf of federal authorities in Vermont.
Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, a part-time Vermont resident, is wanted on state charges of murder and attempted murder for an arrest warrant issued in Vermont Superior Court in Addison County, according to federal court records.
Roy had been on the run since he reportedly killed Scott Lanpher, 35, of Leicester and seriously wounded his brother, Larry Lanpher Jr., 31, at a camper at 1352 U.S. 7 in the town of Leicester at about 9:55 p.m. on June 4, Vermont State Police said.
The FBI tracked Roy to Lewiston, Maine, and arrested him Thursday on charges of unlawful flight to avoid a state prosecution in the Vermont homicide case and for an unrelated case of being a multi-time convicted felon in possession of a firearm in Rutland County in April, records show. A spokesman said Roy was arrested coming out of a boarding house.
Roy appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine, on Friday and agreed to return to Vermont to face the pending federal charges. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf ordered Roy detained until he can be moved back to Vermont by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Roy waived any right to have hearings on his detention, on probable cause and if he is the defendant named in the warrant until he is back in Vermont. Roy did say he wanted a lawyer at taxpayer expense.
The murder, attempted murder and gun charges filed on June 8 in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury apparently remain under seal. A Vermont State Police news release issued Friday evening made no mention of the state charges, but they were outlined in detail in federal court affidavits made public earlier in the day.
Roy is wanted for charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, according to a sworn affidavit from a state police detective assigned to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force based in Rutland.
The double shooting and death in Leicester, a community of about 1,100 people, was sparked by a drug deal that turned sour when Roy shorted his buyers, court records show.
Roy reportedly sold crack cocaine to the Lanphers in the Hannaford Supermarket parking lot in Middlebury on June 4, but the brothers later on weighing the drugs realized they had been shorted, court records show.
They set up a meeting with Roy at their home in Leicester for that evening to make up for the shortage, police said. When the Lanphers arrived, they found Roy waiting for them, court records show.
State troopers said they found Scott Lanpher dead in the driveway near two recreational campers. He died from gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.
Larry Lanpher Jr., who lived in one camper, later told police he came outside and found Roy standing over his dead brother and that he then was shot in the chest by the suspect, court records note.
The younger brother was taken by ambulance to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and airlifted by helicopter to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where he remained for several days with life-threatening injuries.
The State Police Major Crime Squad said multiple casings from fired bullets were found at the scene.
Witnesses indicated Roy had arrived in a black Nissan sedan with a woman using the names "Kim" and “Nikki,” but was later identified as a suspected major drug dealer from Franklin County: Kimberly Coons Bouchard, 36, of St. Albans and Highgate, officials reported.
Homicide detectives located inside one of the campers a wallet that contained a New York driver's license that belonged to Roy with a Brooklyn address, court records said.
Roy and Bouchard fled the scene in the black 2014 Nissan Sentra, but the next day it was located behind G. Stone Commercial, a truck sales business located on Foote Street in Middlebury, several miles north of the shooting. It did not have any temporary or permanent license plates and a front passenger side window was broken — which happened at the shooting scene, police said.
The vehicle matched the car Roy was driving when he was arrested in Brooklyn on another charge, police said. It was registered to Bouchard, they said.
Video surveillance at G. Stone showed the Nissan arrived just before 11 p.m. — about an hour after the shooting.
Roy flees Vermont
The defendant is also known as Roy Zaquikon and Paul Rogers, court records show. He uses the street names "Zay" and “Charlie.”
The investigation revealed Roy and Bouchard fled to Brooklyn after dumping the car in Middlebury, records show.
Roy and Bouchard are well known to drug investigators, according to a Franklin County deputy sheriff assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force. The task force has made multiple buys of crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl from Bouchard, court records show. Roy was present for at least two sales made by Bouchard in March and April, police maintain.
During the course of the homicide investigation, police determined the suspect had a phone that belonged to his mother, Lynette M. Roy of Brooklyn, court records show. Investigators traced the phone from Addison County, into Chittenden County and later to upstate New York before eventually heading south to Brooklyn between June 4 and 6.
Investigation revealed Bouchard bought two Greyhound bus tickets from Plattsburgh, New York, to Brooklyn for June 5, police said. Bouchard and Roy were captured on security video in Plattsburgh, and there was more video at the Port Authority in New York City showing two people that appeared to be Roy and Bouchard on June 6, police said.
Investigators obtained a federal arrest warrant for Bouchard on June 7 for some of her earlier drug dealing in Franklin County, a court affidavit said. They also learned the next day Bouchard was headed back to Vermont on June 8 by bus and investigators began to stake out bus stops in the Burlington area and arrested her when she got off in downtown, court records note.
Bouchard initially said she was coming from Albany, New York, and had not been in Brooklyn, before invoking her right to legal counsel, police said.
Bouchard later agreed to talk to authorities with her lawyer present and mentioned that Roy's grandmother gave him her "Obama phone," which she explained was a phone provided to his grandmother through a government subsidy, court records show. Bouchard acknowledged she communicated with Roy over that phone on her way back to Vermont, police said.
She also disclosed that Roy believed law enforcement was seeking him even before the homicide, the court affidavit said.
More drug and gun cases
After getting the state arrest warrant in the Addison County homicide case, investigators sought the federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant from U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle to allow the FBI to join the nationwide search, officials said.
Authorities sought a second federal warrant on June 17 for a charge of Roy knowingly possessing a loaded firearm after having been convicted of multiple felonies, records show.
The charges stem from having a loaded firearm in Brandon, Rutland and Fair Haven in April 2021, records show.
A court affidavit said Roy's criminal record includes various felonies, including in Vermont for two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine in 2013. He also has felony convictions for two counts of sale of cocaine and conspiracy in 2009, it said.
He also has a New York record that includes felony convictions for criminal possession of a weapon and having a loaded firearm other than at the person's home or business, records show.
The Vermont Drug Task Force also reported Roy was involved in the sale of crack cocaine in Rutland in February 2018, but before he could be charged, he was arrested in New York on drug and gun charges, records show. Police in Vermont eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Roy in April 2020 for the February 2018 sale and the warrant is still pending in Rutland County, records show.
An informant reported in April 2021 that a "little Black dude" with a "squeaky" voice was selling powder cocaine and crack cocaine in Rutland County, police said. The informant alerted police on April 8, 2021, that the dealer was on Washington Street in Fair Haven.
Fair Haven Police responded to the area and saw a man closing the trunk on a Nissan Sentra while parked in a driveway at a residence. The man, later identified as Roy, fled from officers for about an hour before they found him on Fourth Street with about $2,500 in cash, but no drugs, police said.
During that hour-long search for Roy, a woman at the Fair Haven house said she knew him as "B" or "Brooklyn" and met him 10 or 11 years earlier, court records show. She said she knew he sold heroin, crack cocaine and powder cocaine, an affidavit said. She said she had been picked up in Brandon and that they stopped in Rutland for some drug sales, including to a couple on High Street.
She reported the 2019 silver Nissan Sentra with Maine license plates had been rented in Maine through a third party, police said. She also said that before Fair Haven Police arrived, she was aware that Roy had a bag containing powder cocaine and crack cocaine and earlier in the day he had a large amount of cash wrapped in rubber bands, the court affidavit said. It said she believed the money was proceeds from drug sales.
The woman reported that the day before at a residence in Brandon, Roy had displayed a new supply of cocaine and that he had "re-upped" — meaning he had resupplied his inventory, police said. The woman said when she asked for drugs, Roy pulled a firearm from out of the front of his pants and placed it on a table, court records show. She described it as a black or silver colored semi-automatic and she believed Roy had it when he traveled to Rutland and Fair Haven because he always carried a firearm, the court affidavit said.
She said he carried one or more firearms on his person or, if in the Nissan, he placed it or them in a door side pocket, on or under the seat(s), or in a cereal box, the affidavit said.
The woman had three cellphones, including one dropped by Roy in the driveway when he fled from Fair Haven Police. Police later obtained evidence from the dropped phone, court records show.
A State Police K9 — certified to detect odors of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine — alerted on the Nissan parked at the house, police said. Investigation revealed the car had been rented in Rutland by a woman from Brandon on April 2, 2021, police said.
A subsequent court-ordered search uncovered a silver and black .40-caliber pistol with one round in the chamber and four in the magazine, court records show. Also seized were two .40-caliber cartridges, two gun cleaning kits, a digital scale and two small bags of marijuana, police said.
The state police have been working closely with both the U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont and the Addison County State's Attorney's Office.
Bouchard, who has a Lake Street address in St. Albans remains in federal custody. She is facing a charge of distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl — her third round of drug selling in Franklin County in 15 months, according to court records at the time of her arrest.
The $320 sale happened outside Walmart in St. Albans the afternoon of April 5 when Bouchard pulled up in a white Ford SUV, police said. The SUV was later followed to the Beverage Mart on Lake Street, where the Vermont Drug Task Force spotted Roy getting out of the vehicle with Bouchard, police said.
Bouchard's appearance in federal court on June 9 was the first public disclosure that the double shooting case was drug related.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said at the time that law enforcement was aware "that Bouchard was present at the shooting, that she left the scene of the homicide in a vehicle registered to her, that she later falsely reported that vehicle stolen."
The stolen car report was made to Burlington Police, but they have yet to acknowledge it. Police Chief Jon Murad and the department's new public information officer both have failed to return phone messages about the case.
Defense lawyer Kevin Henry later filed a waiver to a probable cause hearing on whether there was enough evidence to arrest Bouchard.