LEICESTER — A Brooklyn, New York, man, who is wanted on state charges in Vermont for a double shooting that left one brother dead and another critically injured in June, has been arrested on unrelated federal firearms charges in Lewiston, Maine, on behalf of federal authorities in Vermont.

Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, a part-time Vermont resident, is wanted on state charges of murder and attempted murder for an arrest warrant issued in Vermont Superior Court in Addison County, according to federal court records.

