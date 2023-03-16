BURLINGTON — A three-time convicted felon from Morristown has been charged by federal authorities with knowingly and intentionally making his residence available for unlawful storing, distributing and using of controlled substances, officials said.
Michael K. Ulrich, 31, who authorities say is also a suspect in the theft of two handguns from a Waterbury gun store last month, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled that Ulrich was a danger to the community and needed to be detained.
The federal detention ruling came as the state has repeatedly failed to jail Ulrich, even when he was reportedly carrying crack cocaine when checking in at the state probation office in Morristown recently, officials said.
It was during the investigation into the theft of two handguns from Parro’s Gun Shop and Indoor Range in Waterbury that Ulrich and his housemate, Carlee A. Shields, 44, became prime suspects after security video was released to the public. Police were soon provided names from concerned citizens.
Morristown Police, which was assisting in the investigation, said officers responded to the Ulrich-Shields residence at 941 Washington Highway and determined the home was being used to help with drug storage and distribution, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.
A third person, Sharad Collier, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, ran out the back of the house when police arrived, Morristown Detective Lt. Todd Baxter reported. Baxter reported a police K-9 was deployed and tracked Collier to a small shed belonging to a neighbor, court papers note.
Collier had a two-hour standoff with police before he eventually surrendered, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said.
Brimo said a subsequent court-ordered search of the Washington Highway residence netted police a Glock Model 23 .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in a bedroom.
While at the residence, Baxter and others observed wax glassine baggies used to package controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl, for street-level distribution. Police also found three bags of crack cocaine totaling about 75 grams along with drug paraphernalia, including scales to weigh the drugs, Brimo wrote in court papers.
Brimo wrote that Morristown Chief Jason Luneau interviewed Ulrich and learned he used fentanyl and crack cocaine, but was trying to get clean.
During the court hearing, Doyle questioned whether Ulrich was in any shape to have a hearing and whether he could stand. Ulrich agreed to proceed and stood, but braced himself with both hands leaning on the defense table.
Shields has denied a retail theft charge for the Parro case, records show.
Ulrich pleaded not guilty to two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm based on the Parro case. Judge Kevin Griffin, based on a preliminary police affidavit, failed to find probable cause for charges of retail theft for the missing guns.
They were released on conditions.
Doyle also was told that Ulrich also was arrested in Hartford, Connecticut, last month on drug charges.
Morristown Police arrested him on the federal charge when he appeared at the police station Wednesday night to try to retrieve his cellphone from his earlier arrest. The cellphone had pictures of Ulrich with firearms, a prosecutor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.