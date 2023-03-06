Police said a man suspected of breaking into cars in the downtown Rutland Shopping Plaza was found in possession of a large supply of fentanyl.
Terrence M. Henderson, 57, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of fentanyl trafficking. The charge carries a potential 30-year maximum. Henderson was ordered held for lack of $25,000 bail.
Police said they responded at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to a suspicious person call at the plaza, and that Henderson matched the description of a person who had reportedly been trying to get into a vehicle. Police said as they spoke to Henderson, a bystander pointed to a plastic bag on the ground and indicated Henderson had dropped it.
After initially denying the packet was his, according to affidavits, Henderson admitted it was his and said it was heroin, saying it was his “habit” to use “anything I can numb my body with.”
Police said the substance in the bag tested negative for heroin but tested positive for fentanyl. It totaled 23 grams. The threshold for a trafficking charge is possession of 70 milligrams.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl can be a fatal dose, though that can vary with bodyweight and tolerance.
In court Monday, Deputy Rutland County State’s Attorney Peter Bevere argued for bail by pointing to Henderson’s complete lack of ties to the area. He said Henderson had only arrived in Rutland in the last week and appeared to know nobody here.
Henderson has an extensive criminal history in Michigan, stretching back to the 1980s. Bevere said that history included a habitual offender conviction for armed robbery that resulted in a sentence of 17 to 50 years from which Henderson was freed in early 2020. Bevere also said Henderson had been arrested or issued warrants in Michigan in July and November of last year.
Public Defender Christopher Davis said Henderson left Detroit due to “tragic personal circumstances” and was looking for work as a plumber. He said the most recent charge in Michigan was for a traffic ticket. He said Henderson recognized he had a drug problem, wanted to get into treatment, and had met with a screener that morning.
Judge David Barra said he was persuaded to set bail by Henderson’s lack of ties.
“Nothing, essentially, leads me to think there’s anything keeping Mr. Henderson here,” Barra said.
