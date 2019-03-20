BENNINGTON — According to media reports, Southern Vermont College planned to appeal its loss of accreditation, leaving open the possibility the small independent college might continue despite announcing earlier this month that its doors would close at the end of the current semester.
But that plan has already fallen apart.
On Tuesday morning, David Evans, president of Southern Vermont College, said college officials were withdrawing the school’s appeal of the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) decision to withdraw SVC’s accreditation.
The appeal was based on conversations that the SVC board of trustees and Evans were having with a potential partner, who might have considered acquiring the college.
In a statement, Ira Wagner, chairman of the board, said the trustees felt an “obligation to explore any avenue that would enable SVC to continue.”
“Filing the intent to appeal our accreditation decision last week was part of keeping that option alive for these discussions,” Wagner said.
Evans said Tuesday the potential partner, based in New York City, met with SVC officials recently
The plan to move forward with the appeal was contingent on the potential partner producing the money SVC needed by Monday afternoon.
“And they did not. As part of the board vote last week, the board approved the approach to NECHE for the appeal, but if the money didn’t come, to withdraw the appeal and turn our attention to the other things we’re trying to do,” Evans said.
In his statement, Evans defined those other things as “our top priority: educating our students and completing their academic year.”
“I am sincerely sorry that our filing of the appeal has raised hopes that have not been met,” Evans said in the statement.
A fundraising campaign, started about two weeks ago, had raised about $18,650 toward a $75,000 goal as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Evans said he appreciated the people who wanted to support SVC, but said he believed the college would need to approach NECHE with a minimum of $5 million in cash “and a pretty solid plan for the next couple of years” in order to convince the accrediting organization to change its decision.
One of the most public supporters of preserving the college is Evans’ predecessor, Karen Gross. On Tuesday morning, she tweeted, “I adore underdogs. I adore sports. I adore March Madness. Some said what I’m doing is Hail Mary 4 @SoVtCollege. Worked 4 Doug Flutie. Worked in basketball w/ seconds left on clock: Pacers v. Knicks. Does toughness of throw/shot mean u don’t try it? No.”
Later on Tuesday, after learning that SVC officials were withdrawing their appeal, Gross said she didn’t believe that was the end of attempts to save SVC.
“I am not giving up yet. The final nail is not in the coffin yet. Now, clearly there has to be a change of strategy. SVC is important, not only to the students and to the faculty and to the staff, it is important to Bennington County. It’s important to the region. It’s important to the state. We have to put our heads together and be bold and be innovative and creative to come up with a way to save this college,” Gross said.
Gross said she was aware that some people wanted her to go away.
“I feel a deep commitment to trying to save this remarkable institution, and I am not going away. I will go down fighting,” she said.
Over the past few days, several news stories have said SVC was appealing the loss of its accreditation. Evans said the news Tuesday that the appeal was being withdrawn had been “very stressful.”
Evans said he didn’t realize the appeal to NECHE was public information and on Friday, when news stories were being investigated, he and his leadership team were returning from a meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire. Friday was also the last day before spring break.
“We had some significant challenges, and I think it added stress to everybody to have this announcement up in the air and the question of what was really going to happen,” he said.
Like SVC, Green Mountain College in Poultney has announced it will close at the end of the current school year. Also, College of St. Joseph was given until April 1 to prove its financial sustainability to avoid closing by August.
