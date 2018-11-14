At Christ the King School on Wednesday, 35 people from more than 20 countries, including Mexico, Japan, Canada, Moldova, Iraq and Somalia were sworn in as American citizens by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
Crawford, who presided over the ceremony, said he wanted to speak directly to the new citizens.
“What I have to say is simple: You are equal, and you are welcome,” he said.
Crawford singled out those in the group who were Muslim and then those who were Mexican to tell them they were welcome and would have their rights protected.
A few members of a group called ACLU People Power of Windham County were at the ceremony. They regularly attend the events.
“We want to counter some of what’s going on with the current administration,” said member Ann Schroeder. “We need our immigrants. They’re always happy to see us. They’re happy to see that someone cares.”
Jerathel Jean, who was originally from Haiti, said he wanted to become a U.S. citizen because of his “aim to grow.”
“I want to get a bigger picture of the world and gain a greater understanding of it. By doing that, I think, and making contact with other cultures and hanging around other people who don’t think like me, who don’t dress like me, with a different life perception, I think being around them makes me grow and opens my understanding in so many ways. I see the world with new eyes,” he said.
Jean has spent seven years in Vermont and lives in West Addison.
Magdalena Raczowska Naylor, from Poland, has thought about citizenship for more than 30 years. She has lived in Vermont for 45 years.
“I waited for it since 1985,” she said. “I waited so long because I was always reluctant to make a choice between Polish and American citizenship because I felt strongly Polish, and I was very attached to my heritage.”
Naylor, who lives in Charlotte and is retired from working at University of Vermont, said what finally inspired her to make the change was the right to cast a vote, but the transition took time.
“After I make the decision, about 15 years ago, I was always so busy so I never could find time. It’s always bothered me that I was not a citizen and that I did not have privilege — I had a green card since 1985 — but I always wanted to vote,” she said.
Muna Mohamed Ali, who came to Vermont from Somalia, said it was a very exciting day for her because she got to share the day with her children and siblings, who were already American citizens. Ali lives in Winooski.
Another mother, Ana O’Neill, of Argentina, was able to share the day with her two daughters and friends, who made it very clear how excited they were to see her at the ceremony.
O’Neil is a speech pathologist who has lived in Jericho for 10 years.
“I love living here, and I chose to live here, and I wanted to make sure that I could be a full citizen of the place I live in,” she said.
The Wednesday naturalization ceremony was the third to take place at Christ the King.
All of the school’s students except for the pre-school attended the ceremony. The students welcomed the new citizens by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and other patriotic songs.
Sarah Fortier, principal of the school, talked about her own family’s history.
“In the late 1800s and early 1900s, my great-grandparents entered this great country known as America as immigrants from England, Ireland, Poland and Germany, giving up their old lives for the opportunity to make a difference. They became citizens and fulfilled their civic duties as voters, businessmen, community members and as members of the armed forces. They understood the importance and value of citizenship and the education needed to do so. All these years later, I stand here before you as their great-granddaughter, a fourth generation American citizen,” she said.
