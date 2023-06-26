Steven Sawyer said he’s picking his kid over his kitchen.
The chef-owner of Table 24 has closed his doors. The restaurant — and the name — is for sale, but Sawyer said Monday he’s ready to do something else with his life.
“Nothing specifically happened,” he said. “My daughter’s almost 9 instead of 1. It’s time for something else. ... At some point, I think all restaurant people get to this point.”
Sawyer said the decision was a personal one rather than a business one.
“Any restaurant guy will tell you, even in the best of times, business could be better,” he said. “We have listed the business. The city, the community of Rutland was very supportive. We gave well in excess of $50,000 back to the community through our charitable efforts. ... I didn’t have to do it. It’s not cataclysmic. I think the time is right for someone to come in and carry the mantle. ... This is an amazing turn-key opportunity. Someone could come in and really run with it really easily.”
Table 24 opened in 2008, offering a menu of “upscale comfort food.” In 2013, Sawyer was one of 45 Vermont chefs — and only two in Rutland County — listed in a book titled “Best Chefs America.”
Jay Sabataso, owner of Taso on Center, said Table 24 closing was a huge loss for downtown and that it comes at a time when business is “challenging and very inconsistent.” Since COVID, he said, restaurants have grappled with increasing costs, difficulty hiring and a decline in business.
“We used to turn our tables over two and a half, three times a night,” he said. “Now you’re lucky to fill them up once. ... There’s nobody out after 8 o’clock at night. Been like that for a while now.”
Sabataso said that events like Friday Night Live bringing people to downtown definitely help.
“The Paramount is an asset,” he said. “When there’s events at the fairgrounds, that’s huge. (We’ve) just got to get more people to come here.”
Tiffany Saltis, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said new restaurants are opening downtown and going strong, pointing to Taco Fresco, West Street Grille and The Mad Rose.
“There’s been a bit of resurgence in that regard,” she said. “We think it’s a viable environment for restaurants. We’ve been so fortunate to have Table 24 in downtown for 15 years. They’ve been such a pillar of the community.”
Sawyer said he has not decided what he wants to do next.
“I’m not saying I’ll never cook again,” he said. “I would rather focus on my daughter and take a different path.”
