Taco Fresco
Ibjar Meneses, chef at Taco Fresco, poses in the dining room earlier this week. The new Mexican restaurant opened on Center Street in downtown Rutland last weekend.

Ibjar Meneses said Taco Fresco will let him make dishes he never could have attempted at his last restaurant.

“There’s a lot more budget to do things at a grander scale,” said the former owner of Dos Eses Delicious Tamales on Strongs Avenue. “Having the finances to be able to go on and market, I reach a different demographic than I ever did. I’m very happy to be here.

