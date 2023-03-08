Now that the city has a new mayor, the Board of Aldermen needs a new president.
Michael Doenges, who currently holds the position, was vacating it one way or another, as he forewent a reelection campaign in favor of his successful mayoral bid.
In calls to a handful of established board members — four new members were elected Tuesday — one name was mentioned repeatedly.
“It’s looking that way,” Alderman Michael Talbott said early Wednesday afternoon in response to suggestions he was poised to take the position. “I don’t want to count chickens before they’re hatched. I’ve called a number of people. They seem supportive.”
Talbott is chair of the board’s Community and Economic Development Committee and vice chair of the IT select committee. He also has represented city government on the Downtown Rutland Partnership Board and the regional marketing initiative. He has been one of the stronger proponents of establishing a TIF district in the city.
The board president presides over meetings but is not supposed to participate in debates and, with the exception of votes on appointments, only votes to break ties. The president also makes all committee appointments and assumes mayoral duties when the mayor is out of town or otherwise unable to serve.
“I think my voice is valuable on the board, but a lot of members have pointed out I’m organized and efficient,” he said. “I think I am in the right spot, if that makes sense, in terms of timeline and perspective and experience.”
Talbott only has served three years on the board, but that would not be the shortest tenure for an incoming president. Doenges was elected to the position after serving a single year. Talbott also is, despite being a sophomore alderman, one of the board’s more experienced members. The crop of candidates elected Tuesday includes three newcomers, two people appointed to positions within the last year, one board member beginning a second term and one former board member who served three years in the 1990s.
Of the two seats other than Talbott’s that were not in play this year, one is held by a board member still on her first term. The only board members with more time on the board than Talbott are Alderman William Gillam, who has served 21 (nonconsecutive) years on the board, and Sharon Davis, a former board president herself with three decades of experience.
“I know it’s not me, and I know it’s not Sharon,” Gillam said. “The calls on that have not started yet.”
Davis, reached mid-afternoon, said Talbott had not yet contacted her to ask for her support and expressed frustration with how communication and committee appointments had been handled by Doenges.
“I look forward to Mike having a more open dialogue with the board and a more respectful dialogue with the board,” she said.
Talbott, reached after Gillam was interviewed but before Davis, said he still had a few calls left to make, but that he would reach out to everyone on the board and wanted to create a sense of unity, building bridges between the board’s older and newer members.
“There are people on the board who are deeply rooted here and people who are new and that’s what Rutland needs,” he said. “I think Rutland is systemically changing. I know that when I ran, I knew my voice was not represented on the board. ... as I met more and more people, I heard that more and more.”
