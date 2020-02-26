This is the last of three stories on the race for the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, in which nine candidates are competing for five seats. Candidates are have been profiled three at a time, in alphabetical order.
On Michael Talbott's first day in Rutland, he came to a tree that had fallen across the road.
Rather than trying to find an alternate route, which he probably would have done in other places he had lived, he said he and a driver trying to come the other way worked together to get the tree out of the road.
"It's symbolic of the desire of everyone here to get involved," he said.
Talbott, a 40-year-old professor of communications at Castleton University, said that desire to get involved prompted him to make his first bid for public office by running for the Board of Aldermen.
"I know I can make a difference," the said. "In my career, I have committed myself to helping working-class and first-generation college students pursue a better life."
Talbott said Rutland is a safe place and offers a high but affordable quality of life, but he sees a number of moves that could build on the city's success. One is expanding on the housing options for young professionals by increasing housing downtown.
"That's an important pathway to a community," he said. "We need to have more walkable downtown living."
Also, he said the city needs to find more revenue streams, and that other communities have had great success using the arts as a way to create jobs and pull in tourist dollars.
"I have a history of thoughtful leadership," he said. "I'm a department chair and I'm a union officer. ... I think I connect well on an interpersonal level. I've heard the same refrain over and over — 'You're the first candidate to reach out to me.'"
Alderman Scott Tommola was so frustrated at the board's failure to make deeper cuts to the budget that after the final budget meeting, he emailed a reporter a one-line statement declaring, "We should all be fired."
Since then, Tommola has decided that not only should he try for a third term, but he has also advocated on behalf of his fellow incumbents.
"I don't think my attitude has softened as much as I've had some conversations with people, and I feel I have support now for getting the needle down on the municipal tax rate," the 45-year-old physical therapist said.
Toward that end, Tommola said he wants to take aim at the local nonprofits and their tax-exempt status, which he says drives up taxes by cutting significantly into the grand list.
"Everybody talks about growing the grand list," he said. "If we can grow it, that's great. What we need to talk about is keeping it from getting smaller. ... I think we need to cap the amount of properties that are tax-exempt."
Tommola said he is not sure if such a cap is within the city's authority.
"I think we're going to have to be creative about how we do it, but I think there may be some creative ways out there to do that," he said. "If we can't, we need to have honest discussions with the larger nonprofits about PILOT money, which is payment in lieu of taxes."
Also, Tommola advocated changing how the budget process is conducted, abandoning the line-by-line reviews carried out by aldermen in favor of simply telling department heads to cut their budgets by a set amount, like $10,000.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb said his first term has been a learning experience.
"In order to get anything done, you need to work closely with your colleagues and you always need to remain open to anything and everything," said the 35-year-old, who works as an administrator at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Whitcomb, like all the other candidates, says he wants to see the tax rate come down, but he doesn't see much room for cuts in the budget. Growth, he said, is the city's best path to a lower tax rate. He said the city has done well in the past couple of years with its business incentive program — he credits it with helping 20 local businesses — and says it is time to aim higher, using the program's funding to target a larger-scale employer. He said this could be bolstered by looking at the skill sets of "tailing spouses" — people who accompany their partners who are relocating to Rutland.
Whitcomb said he fears the health care sector provides too many of the city's jobs, making it vulnerable if that industry sees a contraction. He said this makes diversifying the job market more urgent.
"I'm pretty happy with the start we've made on what I'm referring to as diversity and inclusion," he said. "We got off to a rocky start, but we're making progress. ... I think where there was resistance, it's starting to fade."
Whitcomb was speaking having just come out of the bias training for board members that had been pushed for by members of the public and that he had personally championed.
"I think it was incredibly successful, and members of the board learned a lot about each other," he said.
