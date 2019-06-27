Paige Carrara, of Rutland Town, left, and Abbie Baillie, of Rutland City, discuss the correlation between looking good and feeling good, and the work they do to achieve both at Blush Salon and Beauty Lounge at West and Wales streets in Rutland. Baillie says, “Everyone deserves to get their feet taken care of and just feel pampered once in awhile.” Visit bit.ly/0628Blush to see this week’s Talking Pictures video.
