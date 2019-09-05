Xingze Li, of Brooklyn, New York, was an August artist-in-residence with 77Art in Rutland. He completed his master of fine arts degree at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where he lives and works. About the process of making his paintings, he says, “Sort of, it’s a torture doing the work. You never know what is the end point, and you never liked it, and also things never did go as well as you planned. There are all kinds of issues or accidents during the process. And when you finish it, you actually are not sure is that actually completely finished, so you’ve left it there in the corner and after a month, and you look back, oh, it actually looks not bad. So then, it’s my work.” Visit bit.ly/0906XingzeLi to see and hear Xingze Li tell his story in this week's Talking Pictures video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.