Rutland’s teachers union will hold a rally on the night of the next school board meeting as contract talks continue.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve the special event permit — subject to sign-offs from a number of other officials — for the rally to start at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Main Street Park.
The motion was approved without debate.
“It’s a rally to support quality public education,” said Rutland Education Association representative Jack Adams in the hallway outside the Aldermen’s chambers following the vote. “Our plan is to start in Main Street Park and then walk down to the meeting. ... We’re inviting the entire community to come and talk about how important education is in the community. We’re lining up speakers — we haven’t finalized those yet.”
Adams told the board before the vote that he was not there to address them, but would answer any questions they had.
Alderman Thomas DePoy thanked Adams, noting that people with requests before the board don’t always show up to answer questions. On this occasion, neither DePoy nor any of the other aldermen asked any.
School employees have been working without contracts since July, and negotiations were declared at an impasse in August. Fact-finding began in November after mediation failed to produce an agreement. Adams said that the fact-finding report — in which an independent third party makes nonbinding recommendations after hearing from both sides — had been delivered Monday. He said he was unable to discuss its contents.
Union leadership has attributed the impasse to the teachers and support staff — of which the union represents 380 at city schools — seeking “clarity” and “equity” on the way the contract classifies some positions.
Union members were twice frustrated in recent attempts to address the school board directly, first when the regular December meeting was abruptly adjourned due to problems with an agenda item regarding the ongoing controversy over the Rutland High School mascot. Teachers were then denied permission to address the board regarding the impasse at a special meeting called later in the month to approve the budget of the Stafford Technical Center, an agenda item abandoned when the regular meeting had been adjourned.
