A local teenager was charged after police said he and a friend stole and damaged two all-terrain vehicles from a West Street business.
Samuel Dunn, 18, who some court documents describe as living in Rutland and others describe as living in North Clarendon, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a felony count of aggravated operation of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
In an affidavit, Sgt. Joseph Bartlett, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he was dispatched to Central Vermont Motorcycles (CVM) on West Street around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 22 because of a report of two ATVs driving down Smith Road. Police were told the back gate of CVM was open.
Bartlett said the gate was open, but he didn’t see the ATVs on arrival.
In a supplemental affidavit, Officer Misty Klementowski, also of the Rutland City Police Department, said she spoke with Joseph Eugair, the general manager of CVM, on Saturday morning. He told Klementowski the padlock was cut from the back gate and two ATVs were missing.
“Eugair also stated a couple of kids were caught on camera, walking around, gaining entry into the storage pen and stealing the two ATVs,” the affidavit said.
One ATV was an orange 2016 Honda Pioneer, worth almost $18,000, and the other was a white and blue 2017 Polaris RZR 900, worth about $13,000.
Klementowski said she watched the surveillance video and recognized Dunn and a 17-year-old because she had “several law-enforcement encounters with each of them.”
Bartlett said he and two other officers went to the home of the 17-year-old on Monday.
According to the affidavit, the teen’s mother allowed police to interview him.
“I asked (the teen) if he wanted to tell us about the other night at Central Vermont Motorcycles. He said Sam did it too,” Bartlett wrote in the affidavit.
The teen, who allegedly said only he and Dunn were involved, said Dunn cut the bolts on the storage gate.
Bartlett wrote that the teen took police to ATVs which the affidavit said were in a “flooded, wooded area at the end of Park Street.” Both were partially submerged in water, Bartlett wrote.
The affidavit reported both ATVs were returned to CVM and, because they were extensively damaged, were “possibly a total loss.”
Bartlett wrote that police talked to Dunn at his home in North Clarendon on Monday. According to Bartlett, Dunn told police, when asked if he knew why they were there, that it was “because he and his friend took two ATVs.”
Dunn told police he didn’t know why he took the ATVs, the affidavit said. After being taken to the police station, Dunn declined to give police a statement and asked for a lawyer.
During Dunn’s arraignment on Wednesday, Judge Cortland Corsones urged him to be mindful of the conditions of his release from custody so he could avoid further criminal charges.
Dunn was released without bail but ordered by Corsones not to go to CVM.
If convicted of the charge against him, Dunn could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.