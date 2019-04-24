A Hubbardton teenager has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Nathaniel Smith, 16, of Hubbardton, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of attempted sexual assault and one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
The sexual assault charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of three years and a maximum term of life. The lewd and lascivious conduct charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum charge of two years and a maximum term of 15 years.
The charges against Smith were based on an affidavit written by Rutland Town Police Chief Edward Dumas, who was working in his capacity as an investigator with the Special Investigation Unit working from the Child First Advocacy Center.
Staff from the Vermont Department for Children and Families, or DCF, had reported on March 4 that a woman who knew Smith and the child he is accused of assaulting had been “struggling” with Smith because he was “obsessed or fixated on sex.”
She said she had caught him peeking at her under the door when she got out of the shower.
The woman said the child told her Smith had “done some sexualized things to her.” On March 7, Dumas and Laurie Bland, an investigator with DCF, met with the woman, the child and another man, who all knew each other.
The man said he was concerned because Smith had allegedly asked the child to have sex with him. The man said he and the woman had agreed to keep Smith away from the child.
According to the man, Smith told him the first time he tried to have sex with the child was two years ago.
The woman said she had encouraged the child on Feb. 28 to come to her if anything happened. She said the child had sent her email on March 1 about Smith allegedly exposing himself to her. The child added that what she said was the truth and not a lie, and it had happened multiple times.
When Bland and Dumas spoke to the child alone, she allegedly described an incident when Smith exposed himself to her and removed her clothing.
The child said she tried to crawl away, but Smith grabbed her ankles and pulled her back. She said she eventually pushed and kicked Smith so she could get away.
She said after the alleged incident, Smith told her not to tell anyone about what happened.
Dumas and Bland spoke with Smith at the Castleton Police Station on March 8.
Dumas wrote in the affidavit that Smith told investigators about the incident that happened two years ago that involved Smith and the girl taking off their clothes.
Smith also admitted to the incident four or five months ago, the affidavit said. Dumas said Smith said he touched the child and when she pushed him away, he stopped.
“When I asked Nathaniel, ‘What were you thinking, man?,’ he told me, ‘I don’t really know. I really wish this never happened,’” Dumas said in the affidavit.
Smith was released without bail on Monday but ordered not to have contact with the child.
