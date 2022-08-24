MOUNT HOLLY — Vermont State Police say a 13-year-old Randolph teen died as a result of an ATV crash on Gates Road South on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., rescue personnel were called to the area in Mount Holly. The operator, Jason Wooden, appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway, according to a news release from VSP.

