MOUNT HOLLY — Vermont State Police say a 13-year-old Randolph teen died as a result of an ATV crash on Gates Road South on Tuesday.
Shortly after 6 p.m., rescue personnel were called to the area in Mount Holly. The operator, Jason Wooden, appeared to have lost control of the ATV and left the roadway, according to a news release from VSP.
Wooden was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Members of Mount Holly Rescue, Mount Holly Fire Department, the State Medical Examiner’s Office, Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Carrara’s Towing assisted at the scene.
Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101, or by email at patrick.tingle@vermont.gov
The crash remains under investigation.
