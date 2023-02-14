CHITTENDEN — The public will have many opportunities to comment on the U.S. Forest Service’s proposed plan for the public forest lands around Chittenden Reservoir.
Telephone Gap Integrated Resource Project is a 72,250-acre area touching the towns of Brandon, Chittenden, Goshen, Killington, Mendon, Pittsfield, Pittsford and Stockbridge. It proposes a broad range of activities, but the most controversial has been timber harvesting.
An open house-style event was hosted Feb. 9 at Barstow Memorial School where Forest Service employees from the Rochester and Middlebury ranger districts talked with people about how they can submit comments on the proposed plan, and to answer some of their questions.
The public comment period on the current draft of the plan closes March 13.
District Ranger Chris Mattrick said comments can be submitted in a host of ways, but writing is vastly preferred. People can submit comments online, and review project documents by going to bit.ly/0214Gap online.
Comments can be mailed to USDA Forest Service, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT 05767, or faxed to the distinct office at 802-767-4777, attention: Christopher Mattrick, Robinson Project. People can also hand deliver them to the Rochester Ranger Station, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT 05767, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Mattrick said people should include their names and contact information with their comments.
Planning for this project began in 2019, he said, and the public was involved at that point as well. There were public meetings and meetings with people who own or use the land in the area.
“We did work with the National Wild Turkey Federation to reach out to private landowners in the project area to try to engage about what complementary actions might be taken on private land that would go along with the projects and proposals that were identified in the landscape assessment,” he said.
Jay Strand, forest planner and environmental coordinator for this project, said while Mattrick will be making the final decision on the plan, he’s the leader of the team tasked with putting it together.
Strand said this meeting essentially begins the formal National Environmental Policy Act process. This is the stage during which the Forest Service narrows the scope of proposed activities and concerns related to those activities.
“We really want to hear what you have to say about what we’re proposing,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard over the course of the last three years, collecting the information on the ground, visiting forested stands, engaging with the public; we’ve had many virtual meetings, we’ve had many in-person meetings. Now that we’ve proposed an action based on all that interaction and collected information, what do you think about what it is that we’re proposing?”
The next step is for the Forest Service to complete a preliminary environmental assessment, which some refer to as a draft environmental assessment, using public feedback. Once that’s complete, it will be published, and that will kick off another public comment period lasting 30 days, he said.
Once that’s done, the Forest Service will issue a draft decision notice. Strand expects this will be some time in the fall, which will trigger a 45-day objection period.
“It allows you to be able to object to something you feel we didn’t get right,” he said. “This is your opportunity to check us to make sure we got it right.”
To comment in the objection period, one must have submitted a comment previously and left their name and contact information with the comment, he said.
The decision also gets reviewed by another group of Forest Service personnel from outside the local area, said Strand.
People could see a final decision made by late 2023 with implementation beginning in 2024. It will take about seven years to complete the work in the current proposal, Strand said.
Asked about timber harvesting on old growth forest, Strand said the Forest Service isn’t proposing any harvesting in those areas.
“There are no stands of timber that are being designated or fall within the category to be defined as old growth,” he said. “There’s mature and old trees, for sure, but no designated old growth the way it’s defined in our forest plan.”
Zack Porter, executive director of Standing Trees, a group that’s been critical of the Forest Service logging plans, said Monday that per the definition of old growth that the Forest Service has been using, there’s almost none of it in the Green Mountain National Forest. There is, however, old forest that shouldn’t be cut for the same reasons.
Porter said the timber harvesting as proposed runs contrary to an executive order President Joe Biden signed last year saying mature forests and old-growth forests need to be conserved.
“The question isn’t whether they are logging old-growth forest, but whether they’re logging mature forests that are on the verge of becoming the old growth forest of tomorrow,” said Porter. He said that the current proposal allows logging on 10,855 acres of forest that’s classified as mature or old, which are distinct from old growth. Porter said some of the forests proposed to be logged are about 160 years old.
“That doesn’t comport with the president’s executive order, and it flies in the face of the Forest Service’s own climate adaptation recommendations that they’ve put out in just the last year,” he said.
