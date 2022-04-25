Sen. Josh Terenzini, R-Rutland County, says he’s done with politics — for the time being.
Terenzini, who has served one term in the Senate but has held a variety of elected positions since he was a teenager, announced Monday he will not seek re-election.
“I think, after talking for a month or two with my wife, the best decision was to not seek re-election and support like-minded candidates who don’t have four little kids at home,” the 35-year-old Terenzini said. “I hope to coach a little elementary school baseball. It’s going to be unique to me to spend a season of my life not holding a leadership position in my town or county.”
Terenzini’s political career began in 2004 when became the senior class representative to the Rutland City School Board. He was first elected to the Rutland Town Select Board, where he would eventually serve as chairman, four years later at age 21. He resigned his seat on the select board when he was elected to the Senate two years ago.
Terenzini said his single term was a fruitful one.
“I think I’m proud of some of the work we did on helping people with mental health issues,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my work on the Health and Welfare Committee, where you can really see where you make a difference. ... I’m happy I was able to bring a voice of reason and a different perspective to many of the issues we face.”
Terenzini said he helped get $180,000 in funding for the Vermont Diaper Bank; he was in “relentless pursuit” of telecommunications access funding; and was proud to help fund testing for PCBs in schools.
He said he was sorry that he would not be there to continue work on two bills he championed — one aimed at assuring the Holocaust is taught in public schools, and another creating a state registry for tracking amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, called Terenzini a “model senator.”
“He could work across the aisle very well,” Collamore said. “He was extremely well-liked in Montpelier, and I think he served his constituents well.”
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, said she and Terenzini served on two committees together and that she shared Collamore’s assessment.
“I’m sorry to see Josh not running,” she said. “He’s been a good addition to the group. I think he and Brian and I worked well together. We haven’t always agreed on things, but we came together where we did agree and tried to get things done for the county. ... I think he’ll be back. He’s young.”
Collamore said he would seek re-election in the fall. Hooker said she is undecided.
“I’m not young,” she said. “I’ve done this for a long time. I’m seriously weighing the future. It’s hard to make a firm decision with everything going on. ... I’m waiting to see what happens with the end of the session to decide about the future.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
