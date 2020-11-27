CONCORD — Many of life’s miseries are derived from the persistent belief in things that are not true.
In rural Vermont, the rumor mill sometimes reflects the dark side of country living. Occasionally, a speculative story is the result of a neighbor’s grudge. Sometimes it is nothing more than jealousy.
In North Danville, a rumor had lethal consequences for Levi and Marguerite Vance.
The canard was that the wealthy farmer had a fortune in cash stuffed into milk cans that he stored in his basement. Similar falsehoods have been circulated in many small towns in the Green Mountains.
Usually, it was an elderly eccentric or reclusive senior who, it was whispered, kept secret reserves of cash hidden about his premises. It was just such a rumor that led two young brothers and their juvenile relation to the Vance’s doorway on Nov. 20, 1980.
Levi Vance was 77 and lived with his 84-year-old sister Marguerite in a remote part of Danville. The dead-end road that leads to his farm continues to evokes a sinister ambiance. Although it was acknowledged that he was a man of some means, Vance had a checkered career as a farmer. He inherited Valley View Farm from his father, Vernon. It totaled more than 350 acres which, for the Northeast Kingdom at that time, was a large dairy operation.
Vernon Varnum Vance had been born before the Civil War and had established a fine herd of purebred Jerseys — a breed of cow esteemed for the richness of its milk, measured in butterfat content. In 1922, the Vance farm had been singled out for praise by a St. Johnsbury newspaper: “The fine Jersey dairy farms of Vernon Vance are a good example of what hard work, good judgement, and genuine Vermont thrift can do. This farm is one of the most complete and one of the most successful in Caledonia County. Hard work did it.”
Of Vernon’s eleven children, Levi Vance was selected to inherit the prosperous farm and herd of registered cows, but along the way, something went wrong with him.
In 1954 he paid a $50 fine for mistreating his cows. The following May, according to the Burlington Free Press, he was “arrested after neighbors complained a number of dead or dying cows were in a pasture on the Vance farm.” The newspaper account added that the animals were worth at least $200 each. When it happened again in 1969, Levi Vance agreed to discontinue farming to avoid prosecution. He maintained that a rib injury and an equipment breakdown had led to the tragedy. More than 100 dead cows were dragged to trenches for burial on the farm.
Marguerite Vance had been a teacher in a variety of schools around the Northeast Kingdom. Her last posting was in a primary school in St. Johnsbury. But when her sister Hazel got sick in the late 1960s, she returned home to care for her. When Hazel died, it was just Levi and Marguerite left on the place.
According to Colin Nickerson’s piece in the Boston Globe, they never married and Marguerite kept house for her moody and saturnine brother. The article in the Boston Globe concluded, “Inevitably, stories began to go around about the strange old pair. It was known that Levi had inherited a large amount of money from his father. Before long, the story grew that he kept large sums of cash stashed in milk cans in his cellar. ‘Wasn’t no truth to it, said his brother. He used banks like everybody.’”
With the cows gone, both Levi and his sister had time on their hands, and Marguerite kept a daily diary. Despite the absence of livestock, there continued to be a need for workers on the farm. Levi occasionally hired temporary help to paint a building or put in the hay crop, which he later sold through the winter.
On a Thursday afternoon in late November, it was still deer season in Vermont, and three young men from Concord had been drinking and shooting high-powered rifles at targets they could spot from the road.
Concord is located about 40 minutes from North Danville, and one travels over pavement and dirt roads to traverse the 25 miles.
The boys talked about Florida and how the warm beaches might compare with the dark, cold winter about to fall upon them. David Williams was 20 years old and had worked in Florida the previous winter. He regaled his younger brother, Roger, and their cousin Michael Bristol with tales of his exploits in the Sunshine State.
They talked of getting some money and heading South, and then the conversation turned to Levi Vance and his milk cans full of cash.
David Williams had worked for Vance for a short time two years earlier and had heard stories about the grumpy, old man and his secret hoard of cash.
Fueled by beer, the young men impulsively decided to rob the Vances and flee to Florida. David let his brother Roger and Michael Bristol out of the car where the one-third mile dirt road to the Vance farm began. He then drove around a loop waiting for the boys to return.
That day in November dawned grey with a cold pallor and three inches of new snow blanketing the ground. It was the sort of day that hunters liked — cool with enough snow that was useful for tracking game.
According to the Boston Globe, Levi and Marguerite finished lunch, and while his sister cleaned the table, Levi changed his clothes and headed to town to see about buying a new chain saw. His 10-year-old Plymouth was running a little rough, so he lifted the hood to see if the engine needed adjustment before heading to St. Johnsbury.
As he closed the hood and turned around, he was shot twice in the chest. The boys then knocked on the door of the farmhouse and Marguerite came onto the sun porch in her housecoat. Surprised to see the young men leveling their rifles at her, she pleaded, “No, boys, don’t.” She was struck in the chest with such force that, according to the Boston Globe, “the bullet tore through her body and embedded itself deep in the wall beside the kitchen door.”
The affidavit filed by the Vermont State Police stated that after killing Marguerite, the killers descended the cellar stairs to search in vain for the milk cans filled with money. After a few minutes, the two young men fled the scene empty handed.
The bodies were not discovered until the following Monday after the Vances’ niece made repeated phone calls that remained unanswered.
Velma Vance said she had last talked to her aunt late on Thursday morning. According to the Burlington Free Press: “Marguerite told Velma that Levi was ready to go to town, then she told Velma about the sewing and cooking she had been busy with. Velma called again several times through the weekend, but no one answered.”
Alden Vance, brother to Levi and Marguerite, and another relative found them. The scene was described in the Boston Globe.
“Levi was crumpled on the dirt floor of the small barn, wedged between the rusted Pontiac and the rotted wooden wall. Thirty yards away, Marguerite lay on the sunporch, still clutching her cane.”
The police were summoned, and a force of 10 officers began working around the clock on the case. As they meticulously examined the premises for clues, a detective discovered Marguerite’s carefully detailed diary. He found an entry from two years earlier that indicated that Levi had hired David Williams, then 18 years old, to do a few days’ work around the farm. And then, this entry the day before the murder: “The Williams boys were hunting on the farm today.”
With this lead the investigators were able to quickly piece together the events of Nov. 20. Ballistics tests were performed on the Williams family’s firearms, and by Tuesday evening — 10 days after the killings — the three young men were under arrest.
Both Roger and David Williams cooperated with the police to convict Michael Bristol of the murders.
David Williams, the older brother pleaded guilty to being an accessory after-the-fact. Testimony suggests that the older Williams drove the others to the Vance farm and then drove around the country roads while they murdered the brother and sister. He then helped conceal the crime. As a result of the plea bargain, David Williams received a sentence of seven to 20 years in prison.
Shortly after David Williams’ trial, Michael Bristol’s was scheduled to start. A change of venue placed these proceedings in Rutland, and Roger Williams, the youngest of the three, was promised immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony against his cousin, Michael Bristol. He admitted his part in the crime. The following exchange was published in the Burlington Free Press: “Williams said he and Bristol confronted Levi Vance as he worked in his garage. I said ‘give me some money.’ Vance refused and the gun went off, maintaining he could not remember pulling the trigger. After the shot, Williams said he jumped back and could hear Michael’s gun go off.”
“The cousins immediately made their way to the farmhouse where they persuaded Marguerite to let them in. ‘We said we had a deer and Levi said to bring it down.’ Miss Vance unlocked the door and Williams said he and Bristol stepped on to the porch. Both Williams and his cousin aimed at the woman and Williams fired first, followed almost immediately by Bristol. Looking for the fabled cash, the two teenagers made a quick search of the premises and, finding nothing, quickly returned to the spot where David had left them earlier. He had been driving in circles and soon arrived to pick them up.”
Michael Bristol was sentenced to 25 years to life for the felony murder of Levi Vance and murder in the second degree for the shooting death of Marguerite Vance. Newspaper reports indicated that he received the sentence impassively while his mother wept openly in the courtroom. He was later released as a model prisoner.
Perhaps the strangest development in the case was when Roger Williams applied to be a police officer in the city of Barre. Almost five years after he admitted to shooting Levi and Marguerite Vance, Roger Williams passed a qualifying test to serve in the police department in the Granite City. Chief David Palmer already had sent Williams to the Police Academy in Pittsford for training when he learned that his new recruit might be the admitted murderer of the Vances. He called Williams in Thetford and withdrew the offer of a job.
Of the three murderers, only Bristol served significant time behind bars despite the fact that there was no evidence that he fired the shots that killed the Vances.
The younger Williams brother was exempted from serving time in prison in exchange for his testimony against Michael Bristol. David Williams also cooperated with the authorities and pleaded guilty to a minor charge, serving a brief term in prison.
Almost a month earlier another surprise rocked Danville when the Vance property was sold at public auction.
To the consternation of the Vance siblings, the estate had been awarded to Levi’s illegitimate son, who had the property auctioned off.
Alden Vance, brother to Levi and Marguerite, attended the auction in hopes of buying some family heirlooms. He later said that the prices were beyond his means.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.