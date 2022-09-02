the bus
The bus travels down West Street on Friday afternoon in Rutland. Marble Valley Regional Transit District recently announced it would add three new electric buses to its fleet, as well as build new offices on Spruce Street.

 Photo by Morgen Janovsky

The Bus is getting a new home.

Marble Valley Regional Transit District got $3.3 million for a new office building. The money was from a Federal Transportation Agency grant announced this week by the state. Executive Director Ken Putnam said the new building would be constructed across the street and then the current Spruce Street facility would be torn down and replaced with a new bus barn.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

