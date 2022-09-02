The Bus is getting a new home.
Marble Valley Regional Transit District got $3.3 million for a new office building. The money was from a Federal Transportation Agency grant announced this week by the state. Executive Director Ken Putnam said the new building would be constructed across the street and then the current Spruce Street facility would be torn down and replaced with a new bus barn.
“We started the planning process a few years ago,” Putnam said. “This building isn’t efficient. Staffing, everything has changed so much in the last few years. The building ... it’s sinking. It’s had water damage.”
Putnam said they bought the property across the street, which holds a house slated for demolition, six years ago.
“We purchased the house specifically with this in mind,” he said. “That’s how long we’ve been working on this.”
The new building will be 7,000 square feet, which Putnam said is roughly the same size as the existing one, but will be laid out more efficiently.
“The difference is it’s all on the first floor,” he said. “We have a mezzanine on the second floor that’s just for storage and utilities. We’ve combined the training room and meeting room, made it more efficient.”
Putnam said demolition of the house will start “any moment now.” He said they expect to be in the new building next summer, at which time they’ll begin demolishing the current office building. The bus barn built in its place, he said, will hopefully be done that November and include solar panels and charging stations for the district’s electric buses.
The district is also getting three new electric buses in the same round of grant funding — $9.2 million was allocated for new buses and related facility upgrades for both Rutland and the Burlington-based Green Mountain Transit.
“We are now applying for and obtaining increased funding for more vehicles than ever as we scale-up these electrification efforts,” said Ross MacDonald, the public transit manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, in a statement released on Aug. 23. “Vermont already has 22 electric buses on the road or in the procurement process, with vehicles deployed throughout the State.”
Marble Valley got its first two electric buses at the beginning of the year and, after working out some bugs with the charging, Putnam said they have been working “surprisingly well.” He said while he doesn’t see the technology or infrastructure supporting the district’s fleet going completely electric in the near future, he does expect they could reach 75% electric vehicles in the next 8-10 years.
