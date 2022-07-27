Where should The Bus go?
The question will be put to the Rutland next month as Marble Valley Regional Transit District and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission conduct a comprehensive review of the city’s fixed bus routes.
Where should The Bus go?
The question will be put to the Rutland next month as Marble Valley Regional Transit District and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission conduct a comprehensive review of the city’s fixed bus routes.
“There are a couple of areas we can’t currently serve the way the existing routes are set up,” Marble Valley Executive Director Ken Putnam said. “We’re trying to hit more of those areas and identify the demographics enough to put in shelters and not be going down streets where we’re not picking people up.”
Putnam said that the most recent data he had on the city routes was for May, when the buses traveled a combined 457 miles carrying 551 passengers.
RRPC Executive Director Devon Neary said this is the first such review in more than 20 years and changes in the city have made it overdue.
“For example, the South Ext Route was added in 2000 when ridership overran the South Route due to the construction of the Diamond Run Mall in 1996,” Neary wrote in an email Wednesday. “The Mall was closed in 2019, creating a duplication of stops on the South and South Ext routes. In addition, a new recreational center was established at the former College of St. Joseph campus and has generated significant traffic with over 1,000 members. The study will also analyze and prioritize critical transit amenities, such as signage, information kiosks and bus shelters that are currently deficient throughout the Rutland City fixed-routes.”
While the organizers have ideas about what needs are not being met, Neary stressed that they were in an information-gathering phase and wanted to hear what the public thinks.
“There is no wrong answer with this study,” Putnam said. “This study is to identify the needs and see if there are changes that would meet those needs, with no limits.”
Putnam said the study will not just guide the organizations planning, but will also support grant applications if they find they need to make the sort of changes that require more money.
The organizations will hold two public input meetings Aug. 9 at the Paramount Theatre. The first meeting, at noon, will use a town hall format to “allow informal conversations and an opportunity to talk with those involved in the study,” according to the organizers. The meeting, at 6 p.m., will include a presentation and question-and-answer period.
Mayor David Allaire said he was glad The Bus’ ridership was getting a chance to give input and he had one suggestion of his own.
“If you could get The Bus to pick people up and drop off closer to Walmart and Price Chopper, that would alleviate some of the problem we’re having with carts,” he said.
For additional information, contact Neary at Devon@rutlandrpc.org.
City Reporter
City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
