If you’ve ever felt like there’s never a police officer around when you need one, the Rutland City Police Department is right there with you.
More than one quarter of the positions at the department are vacant — a problem that has been growing for so long that Mayor David Allaire said this week he was cutting funding for seven positions in the department because there was no way they would be filled in the coming budget year.
Understaffing in the police department has been a part of every budget discussion in the city since 2013, with members of the Board of Aldermen questioning whether vacant positions needed to be funded until they were filled. The staffing gap has widened dramatically in the last few years and more so in the last few months, going from eight vacancies during the summer to 13 when the mayor unveiled his budget this week.
“We had someone who left recently, who went to Rutland Town,” said Chief Brian Kilcullen. “We had one recently retired. ... Then we has another who retired recently, got out of law enforcement. That was three out of the last three or four months.”
Three other long-serving officers retired in the months prior to that, Kilcullen said.
Replacing those officers is proving difficult, because they have to not only find candidates but then get them through a long and complicated hiring process, he said.
“We’re excluding, probably, more than 90 percent of the candidates who apply at various steps of the process,” he said.
That failure rate is neither abnormal nor new, he said. Kilcullen said no one factor seems to cause a prospective officer to wash out more than another. Some are rejected right from the application, he said. Some fail the written test, some fail the physical test and some fail the background check, he said.
“We’re losing people at pretty much any step in the process,” the chief said. “We had one applicant who started the academy Tuesday. At the end of the day Tuesday, he decided it was not the right career for him.”
Looking for reasons
Gary Margolis, who was chief of the University of Vermont’s police department before leaving law enforcement for academia, said he has heard in recent years from a number of people he trained as police officers who went on to positions of leadership in other departments. They are “the good ones,” he said, but they are getting out of police work in part because vilification of the profession in recent years has contributed to a mounting fatigue.
“You make $40,000 a year, you put your life in danger, you work hours that are horrendous for family life and health, and now you’re a bad guy,” Margolis said.
Margolis acknowledged there have been shortcomings in American law enforcement, and officers who went into policing for all the wrong reasons. However, he said the current backlash and calls for police reform follow a recognizable 50-year cycle through history.
Policing in the United States had its origins, Margolis said, in fugitive slave patrols in the South and Tammany Hall-style political machines in the North. The 1920s, he said, saw calls for movements toward more professional police departments and away from the political corruption that infected police departments. A similar moment in the 1970s, he said, was triggered by changing race relations, reactions to police corruption cases and incidence like the one that led to the creation of the Miranda warning.
“The Vermont Police Academy came around in 1971,” he said. “There’s a reason for that ... community policing came in.”
Another half-century later, Margolis said he sees the cycle repeating.
“Same problems — race relations, issues of corruption, police brutality,” he said.
Penny Shtull, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Norwich University (and Margolis’ wife) said police recruiting has become significantly more challenging in the last five to 10 years, but that the reasons are significantly more complex than narratives about anti-police sentiment — though she listed it as a factor alongside pay differentials and “generational work preferences.” The latter, she said, is affecting law enforcement similarly to other fields.
“Younger generations are more concerned with work-life balance,” she said. “They don’t want to do shift work. They’re more likely to pick a job based on lifestyle choices. Police work is very challenging on lifestyle and families.”
Beyond that, Shtull said the job has changed, and departments are looking for more leadership skills and cultural sensitivity than they once did, but the applicant pool has not necessarily changed to match.
Looking for solutions
Shtull said departments have taken a number of approaches to increase candidate pools. Some have bowed to changing social mores and loosened tattoo policies. Some have accepted changing laws and loosened marijuana policies. The Metropolitan Police Service in the United Kingdom, she said, is trying to offer part-time opportunities more in tune with the “work-life balance” sought by younger generations.
Kilcullen said he hopes to tap into the officers leaving larger departments around the country. He said Rutland cannot hope to compete with those agencies in terms of salary and benefits, so such a recruitment effort would require a comprehensive strategy marketing the local lifestyle to prospects.
That’s exactly what the regional marketing campaign has been doing with other fields, and Kilcullen said he has reached out to Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson on the subject.
Jepson said he met with department leadership in August about optimizing its website and that they have an ad for a local police officer running on CEDRR’s career hub. He said he imagined police could be targeted for recruitment to the area the way the regional marketing campaign has sought to attract members of other professions.
“We have a relocation package that’s local that could be used for someone to move to the area,” he said.
In the meantime
Whatever happens, the vacancies will not be filled quickly. Kilcullen said if he found a qualified candidate tomorrow, it would be a year before the officer was walking a beat.
Kilcullen said the department’s call volume is down, but the staffing level is so low that there are still more calls per officer than normal. This makes it harder for the department to do “proactive work.”
“Having said that, we’re in the process of inventorying all the call types to which we respond,” he said. “Many of the calls we respond to, we have no authority over. There are civil matters ... where we’re responding and advising.”
One such type of call, Kilcullen said, is the landlord-tenant dispute. Police cannot simply show up and evict a tenant no matter how severely they might be violating their lease, so the officers who respond advise the landlords on how to initiate the eviction process.
“Does a sworn officer need to do that?” Kilcullen asked. “A lot of times, no.”
As Allaire cut the seven police positions from his budget, he created a civilian one aimed at taking such complaints off officers’ plates. On its surface, this sounds like it mirrors some of the goals listed in discussions of “defunding the police” — having people other than armed police officers responding to situations where different skill sets might be better applied, Kilcullen said.
“I think those that have used the term ‘defund’ in that context are using it responsibly,” Kilcullen said.
Allaire — who has said he does hope to see the cut positions restored in the future — said he sees the shift as acknowledging new norms in policing.
“I think you continually look at your operations and see are there better ways to go about our business,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.