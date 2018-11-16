WALLINGFORD — A firefighter whose disease has him looking at a double lung transplant within the next few months is also looking for a way to pay for it.
Dennis Phillips, a native of Fair Haven, said Thursday that he found out he had sarcoidosis in 2010.
“Sarcoidosis is a disease where your immune system is heightened, so instead of your body fighting off what comes into it, it fights your own organs and attacks them,” said Dennis’ wife, Jean Phillips, a nursing assistant with BAYADA Home Health Care training to become a medical assistant.
Dennis Phillips joined the Wallingford Fire Department five years ago, partly to keep himself busy and not thinking about his medical problems, which haven’t allowed him to work a normal job and left him reliant on disability.
Since joining the department, he’s been promoted to captain and serves as the department’s safety officer. He also oversees the department’s training regimens, setting up courses for weekly training sessions.
He joined the department with his oldest son, Tyler Johnson (Tyler is Jean’s son by birth. Dennis raised him since he was young), and was followed a year later by his middle son Dennis Andrew Phillips, who’s getting married in August. Thursday, Dennis was in his home helping entertain his so-far only grandson, Jaxton, who is the son of Austin Phillips (the youngest of the three) and Rebecca Austin, the latter of whom has also worked in the medical field and is studying to do more.
“(Dennis has) gotten Fireman of the Year more than once,” said Wallingford Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Barone, adding that it’s rare to not find Dennis Phillips at the fire house cleaning, setting up a training course, maintaining the firetrucks or fixing something. Barone said Phillips is on nearly every call and serves as a coach to the junior firefighters.
“A lot of them feel comfortable going to him,” said Barone on Friday.
Barone said the department is doing what it can internally to assist Phillips.
Phillips said he was diagnosed with sarcoidosis not long after he discovered he had arthritis. He’d been working for Lucas Tree Co., based in Maine but has crews around Vermont that do tree work near Verizon lines. His lung capacity had been cut in half by sarcoidosis. In May, he collapsed. This prompted another visit to the doctor where he learned his lung capacity had been greatly reduced.
He said his most recent checkup had him at 29 percent lung capacity. A few months ago it was around 38 percent.
“I feel it, I don’t do much,” he said. “I go down to the firehouse just to keep my mind occupied. ... I’m not the type of person who can sit still and not do something.”
Phillips said he’s able to work small jobs around the fire department, but something like changing a tire will cause him to become winded. He’s supposed to be using an oxygen tank at all times, but goes without whenever he can.
“When you look at me, I look good, like there’s nothing wrong,” he said. “The inside is what’s screwing me up, and then people look at you and the judgment … .”
He said he gets depressed if he sits inside for too long. He has to remain active, he said.
“Some people are, like, why’s he still down at the firehouse if he’s got all these problems? I’m not going to quit, I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Phillips said.
Phillips said he’s never liked seeing doctors or taking medicine, being idle or asking for help, but in recent years he’s been told he has to swallow his pride, something he’s been working to get better at.
“I really didn’t want none of it, I tried to do everything myself,” he said of the various fundraising efforts being undertaken on his behalf. “They said I have to swallow my pride. Even the doctors say, you have to fund, fund, fund.”
Phillips said he has some more doctor appointments between now and December when he expects to sign paperwork that would set him up for a double lung transplant. After that, he’s required to be an hour from Boston as the call for his new lungs could come within 24 hours or two months.
He’s been to the Boston hospital a few times now, and insurance won’t pay for gas, food or lodging. This will be an even bigger problem after his surgery.
“We have to stay down there for three weeks following (my lung transplant),” he said. “(Jean) can’t stay in the room with me, so now she’s got to find a place, and I can’t pay rent in both places on my income. After I get out of the hospital they want me to stay in Boston for a month.”
He’s got to have regular checkups in the place he received the transplant, Jean said. It can’t be done at a closer hospital.
“Motels down there are a little high,” said Dennis. “Apartments are between $1,500 and $2,000. I can’t pay that.”
Jean said even after they leave Boston, her husband will be on 15 different medications. These are to prevent infections and keep his body from rejecting the lungs.
“I’m going to be on them for the rest of my life,” Dennis said. He’s on Medicare A right now and is looking at Medicare B and D, but even if these insurances offer him coverage, he’ll still be paying around $5,000 per month.
He said he hopes he’ll be able to work again, but will likely be scrounging for funds for the foreseeable future.
Caring for ill family members is nothing new to Jean Phillips, who at the age of 14 looked after her mother who suffered congestive heart failure. Her father had died some four years prior to that. She lost her mother shortly after the birth of her first child. Jean Phillips worked at Rutland Regional Medical Center for five years before going to BAYADA.
“They’re good to me, they’re great,” she said. “They’ve made it so that when (Dennis) does have to be taken care of at home that he will be able to have me take care of him and I’ll be able to get paid. That takes a little bit off my mind.”
There are two GoFundMe web pages set up for him, one by Darcie Barker Allen: www.gofundme.com/firefighter-dennis-phillips and another at www.gofundme.com/zb8dj-dennys-medical-expenses created by “Team Denny.” Between them they had raised $830 as of Friday afternoon. Allen’s page had a goal of $1,000 while Team Denny’s page had its goal set at $10,000.
Dennis Phillips said there’s a grocery bingo being held Dec. 2 at the American Legion in West Rutland. Doors open 11 a.m. the event is at 1 p.m.
There will also be a basket raffle in January but details are being finalized, said Jean.
Dennis said he’s not sure how he might have contracted sarcoidosis. He’s never smoked tobacco. He spent years as a mechanic, but isn’t sure what might have led to the illness.
One thing he knows is that he has to do what he can to keep active.
“This is a big hit for me, sitting like this,” he said Friday in his living room on South Main Street, surrounded by his wife and a few members of his large family. “I wouldn’t be here right now, I’d be out doing something. If I sat here a lot I’d probably pass away just from sitting here.”
